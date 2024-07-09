OKSI Announces their AI/ML Technology Portfolio for Unmanned Airborne Platforms: OMNISCIENCE

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKSI has announced the release of OMNISCIENCE, their autonomy portfolio for unmanned airborne platforms. OMNISCIENCE is a modular and containerized software suite of autonomy and computer vision technologies that work together to provide intelligence to virtually any air platform. OMNISCIENCE is offered as both individual containerized capabilities or tightly coupled interoperable modules, providing next-level autonomy and adaptability to UAS/UAVs. Some of the available modules include OMNInav for GPS-denied navigation, OMNIseek for Automatic Detection and Recognition (ATD/ATR), OMNIlocate for providing CAT I/II target coordinates in denied environments, and OMNItarget for terminal guidance. These individual modules can work together to provide true autonomy when managed and controlled by the mission executive module, OMNImind. OMNImind provides conditional behavior logic and adapts to dynamic mission environments on the fly.

OMNISCIENCE: Intelligence by OKSI

OMNISCIENCE provides the operator the option to plan and fly, truly autonomous missions completely passive with no external dependencies on GPS or RF communications. For platforms with enough processing power, OMNISCIENCE is ready for rapid integration into any air platform. Manufacturers and system operators can hand-select the custom software modules based on customer or mission requirements or integrate the entire OMNISCIENCE software stack for full mission autonomy. The OMNISCIENCE software portfolio brings autonomy at scale, unlocking capabilities such as true autonomy and affordable mass integration.

"OMNISCIENCE sets a new standard for unmanned aerial autonomy, enabling mission success in any environment without external dependencies," says Chris HolmesParker, CEO, OKSI. "Our technology ensures that warfighters stay ahead with true intelligence and adaptability."

The OKSI team is expert in GPS-denied navigation, targeting, and autonomy. The OMNISCIENCE software enables platform developers to achieve the new gold standard in autonomy: Intelligence by OKSI. OKSI encourages UAS/UAV manufacturers and government entities to reach out to discuss integration so they can elevate their platforms with capabilities that allow them to operate anytime, anywhere, without fear of being jammed or emitting detectable signals.

OKSI has been revolutionizing the AI/ML defense landscape in recent years. However, what industry and end-users may not realize is that OKSI boasts a rich history spanning over 30 years in developing and integrating AI and computer vision technologies. Formerly known as Opto-Knowledge Systems Inc., OKSI's roots lie in government R&D, specializing in "knowledge systems"—the early foundations of AI—alongside EO/IR systems, with many of these technologies now commercialized and fielded. Throughout their history, OKSI has collaborated with every government agency dedicated to advancing defense and aerospace technologies.

OKSI is known for pioneering passive and autonomous technologies designed for integration and adaptation into future warfare systems. They recognize the critical need to outpace adversarial advancements, ensuring the US and allied nation's warfighters maintain the advantage on the battlefield. Manufacturers and systems integrators should look to improve their capability and reliability by equipping their platforms with Intelligence by OKSI. They can do so by contacting [email protected].

About OKSI

OKSI is a team of pioneers with over 30 years developing and fielding custom EO/IR sensors within integrated AI/ML. They have taken AI and revolutionized its application into life as we know it - from augmenting human decision making to true system autonomy – on the battlefield, into deep space, and within the depths of the ocean. Their autonomous and intelligent solutions rapidly analyze, identify, and communicate actionable insights, enabling critical decision making, action prioritization, and outcome optimization. OKSI stands alongside the warfighter delivering novel technologies to fill capability gaps and provide them overmatch where and when they need it most.

OKSI is a privately held small business headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at www.oksi.ai

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/oksi-ai

