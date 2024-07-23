OKSI Awarded USSOCOM and AFRL Contracts for Precision Guidance Seeker for Munitions

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKSI has been awarded multiple contracts totaling nearly $6 million from USSOCOM and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for their ARMGDN seeker. ARMGDN is a capability enhancement to BAE Systems' APKWS® laser-guidance kit, providing passive target acquisition and tracking for precision engagements. APKWS is a guidance kit for the 2.75 inch Hydra-70 rocket. Together, the APKWS with OKSI's ARMDGN seeker will facilitate rapid engagements of multiple air or ground targets via ripple fire of multiple precision- guided rockets in rapid succession.

BAE Systems’ APKWS® laser-guidance kit integrated with OKSI’s ARMGDN launching during a test demonstration.

OKSI's ARMGDN provides DoD with a low-cost precision-guided munition designed to defeat small drones and other unmanned systems. Warfare is on the brink of a major paradigm shift where low-cost robotic systems, UXS, and swarm tactics are an imminent threat and will be used to overwhelm and confuse the opposition. ARMGDN enables rapid engagement of multiple threats simultaneously to thin out swarms and protect personnel and equipment.

"The ARMGDN seeker transforms our defense strategy from a costly war of attrition to a cost-effective campaign of precision," says Chris HolmesParker, CEO, OKSI. "By harnessing existing rocket inventories, it dramatically cuts the expense of countering UAS threats, aligning our expenditures nearly 1:1 with the drones they counter. This shift from deploying prohibitively expensive munitions to utilizing ARMGDN's affordable capabilities marks a pivotal move towards sustaining our defense without the economic strain."

OKSI's ARMGDN seeker is designed to accommodate a variety of warhead configurations for both a standard air to ground armor defeat capability as well as hard kill of UAS threats. OKSI's advanced seeker technologies brings not only a new, impressive capability to bear, but also keeps the overall system's cost at or below the cost of the targets it is designed to defeat.

OKSI is a team of pioneers with over 30 years developing and fielding custom EO/IR sensors within integrated AI/ML. They have taken AI and revolutionized its application into life as we know it - from augmenting human decision making to true system autonomy – on the battlefield, into deep space, and within the depths of the ocean. Their autonomous and intelligent solutions rapidly analyze, identify, and communicate actionable insights, enabling critical decision making, action prioritization, and outcome optimization. OKSI stands alongside the warfighter delivering novel technologies to fill capability gaps and provide them overmatch where and when they need it most.

