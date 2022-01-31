Okta Report Finds KnowBe4 Achieves Largest Year-Over-Year Growth for Most Popular Apps

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has achieved the largest year-over-year growth for 15 most popular apps, according to Okta's 8th annual Businesses at Work Report.

Based on data from more than 14,000 Okta customers, KnowBe4's high-usage ranking reflects its popularity in the security awareness training and simulated phishing market. According to the report, collaboration and security tools are the two most popular categories of tools deployed through the Okta Integration Network. The security tools category is up 31%, making a showing on the fastest-growing apps list as well. KnowBe4 ranks number nine globally on Okta's list of most popular apps, moving up five notches and a staggering 56%.



"It should come as no surprise that apps for security tools have grown significantly over the last year, as cyber attacks continue to proliferate globally," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "We are thrilled to once again earn a top position on Okta's Businesses at Work Report. This shows that the demand for and popularity of KnowBe4's security awareness training and simulated phishing platform is increasing exponentially. We look forward to continuing to rank on this list of popular apps in the future as security awareness training moves up the ladder of importance for organizations worldwide."

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

Media Contact:

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

[email protected]

SOURCE KnowBe4