Oktana Appoints Dennis Picht as Chief Revenue Officer

Custom software development consulting company, based in Latin America and Appalachia, prepares to accelerate growth with Chief Revenue Officer

CHARLESTON, W. Va., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oktana , a custom software development consulting company that specializes in helping High Tech companies integrate Salesforce technologies, announces the appointment of Dennis Picht as Chief Revenue Officer.

Dennis Picht is a successful executive having served in multiple leadership positions within the Salesforce ecosystem. He joins Oktana as Chief Revenue Officer with responsibilities across Sales, Marketing and Alliances.

Prior to joining Oktana, Dennis served as an executive at PolSource where he helped the company grow from Registered Partner to the top tier in under two years. Dennis played a key role in winning a number of core accounts and contributed to the substantial growth that eventually led to an acquisition by EPAM Systems.

Prior to PolSource, Dennis spent time at Salesforce where he helped establish the Service Cloud practice within Salesforce Professional Services. He joined Salesforce with over 10 years of experience within the customer service technology space.

"Our goal, as a company, is to provide economic opportunity in growing communities. With our recent hire of Christine Burnham as our Vice President of Sales, formerly at NuAge Partners, and now Dennis Picht as Chief Revenue Officer, we are well-positioned to grow beyond the organic growth that has enabled our current team of 350+ to develop their careers with Salesforce technologies," explains Jaime Solari, Co-Founder & CEO. "We plan to continue to create jobs in our communities and beyond."

The team, primarily based in Latin America, represents the diversity of the Americas. By expanding into the U.S. in 2020, Oktana chose to continue its mission to bring economic opportunity to growing communities and invested in building a team in Appalachia, based out of Charleston, West Virginia. In continued support of the company's effort to provide opportunity, Oktana is also a member of the Salesforce Talent Alliance program. Learn more about Oktana's commitment to CSR .





Salesforce, AppExchange, Service Cloud, Professional Services and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Oktana

Founded in 2014, Oktana specializes in custom development on the Salesforce platform and complex multi-cloud implementations to help customers connect their systems to Salesforce. For more details, please visit Oktana on the Salesforce AppExchange .

