Okuma America Corporation Announces New Appointees Within Sales Organization

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior executives at Okuma America Corporation, a global leader and builder of computer numeric control (CNC) machine tools, controls and automation systems, recently announced new personnel appointments within its Sales organization to direct and support sales growth in the Americas. Positions include a new director of sales, a new regional sales manager, and a new business development manager.

Mr. Brandon Glenn was recently appointed to the newly-created role of Director of Sales at Okuma America Corporation. Mr. Mike Hampton was recently promoted to the role of Business Development Manager at Okuma America Corporation. Mr. Luke Lofland was recently promoted to the role of Regional Sales Manager at Okuma America Corporation.

Mr. Timothy (Tim) Thiessen, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Okuma America Corporation, a key architect behind the new appointments, shared the following perspectives regarding the enhanced team, "the new appointments are part of the company's strategic positioning for revenue growth by 2030 across many of our business disciplines, including CNC machine tools, automation systems, and both proprietary and partnered technologies that support manufacturing processes. We look forward to realizing the positive impacts of these organizational enhancements".

Mr. Brandon Glenn was appointed to the newly-created role of Director of Sales. In this new role Mr. Glenn will be responsible for leading the Okuma America sales team, day-to-day sales programs, and partnerships with Okuma distributors throughout the United States and Canada. Mr. Glenn also now assumes leadership responsibilities for the Okuma America product management team. Prior to assuming his new role, Mr. Glenn served in Senior Regional Sales Manager and Sales Engineer roles for Okuma, preceded by an engineering role at Hendrick Motorsports.

Mr. Luke Lofland was promoted to the role of Regional Sales Manager for eastern territories of the USA. He assumes leadership responsibilities for an Okuma regional sales team and day-to-day oversight of business activities with one of Okuma's largest distributors, the Morris Group. Prior to assuming his new responsibilities, Mr. Lofland served as a Sales Engineer for Okuma, as well as a design engineer for Boston Gear.

Mr. Mike Hampton was promoted to the role of Business Development Manager. In addition to his existing role, Mike is now responsible for managing Okuma's Partners in Technology and Tech Center facilities. He served as our Business Development Specialist for the past four years. Prior to joining Okuma, Mr. Hampton served as a business development program manager for PFC Brakes.

Reflecting on the organizational changes, Mr. Jim King, President & Chief Operating Officer for Okuma America Corporation, shared the following comments, "the manufacturing industry is evolving at a rapid pace. Our goal as an organization is to ensure that we are positioned for growth by having the right people and the right portfolio to serve customer needs both today and beyond".

All three gentlemen assumed their new roles on April 1, 2023.

About Okuma America Corporation

