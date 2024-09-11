Okuma America Corporation Announces New Global Service and Repair Facility

Expanding the Company's Capacity to Support Customers

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The executive leadership team at Okuma America Corporation is pleased to announce their plans to construct a new global service and repair facility to open in 2025. The facility will be an expansion of the company's corporate headquarters campus in Charlotte, North Carolina, and aid in servicing customers within the regional and global markets.

Pursuing the Company's Mission

The decision to open a new global service and repair facility was guided by the company's long-standing mission of "Passionately Pursuing a Customer for Life". Expertly-crafted Okuma machines and technologies are built to operate for decades, and the company is dedicated to providing service for the lifetime of all Okuma machines, no matter their age. This "no-obsolescence" policy is a differentiator for Okuma in the marketplace to ensure that customers are well supported throughout their Okuma ownership experience.

State-of-the-Art Facility

The new state-of-the-art Okuma global service and repair facility will encompass 35,000 square feet and be located on the company's campus in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. The facility will house the company's Technical Services and Support group which will provide service and support for mechanical and electrical component exchanges, repairs, and upgrades, as well as the ability to create replacement components for Okuma legacy technologies. More specifically, the facility includes dedicated spaces for mechanical units (including spindles) and parts inspection, assembly, testing, and computer board disassembly, repair, and CNC control simulation. The facility's warehouse will have ample space to house thousands of inventoried parts to support their wide product offering and zero-obsolescence policy.

Mike Hampton, Okuma's Sr. Manager of Field Service, shared his excitement about the new facility, "the new Okuma global service and repair facility will position us to better support customers by shortening repair times and enabling them to increase utilization of their machine tools in their manufacturing facilities. Additionally, this new facility, combined with Okuma's local service and support from the company's distribution partners, will further enhance the level of service and support that customers receive for their Okuma machines."

Visit https://www.okuma.com/customer-care for more details about Okuma Technical Services and Support.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales, engineering and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

