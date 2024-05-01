Okuma America Corporation Announces New Personnel Appointments

Further Positioning the Company for Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior executives at Okuma America Corporation, a global leader and builder of computer numeric control (CNC) machine tools, controls and automation systems, recently announced new personnel appointments to direct and support the company's strategic growth initiatives in the Americas.

Mr. Jim King, President & Chief Operating Officer for Okuma America Corporation, shares his thoughts on these appointments: "As we build on strategic business initiatives for the next decade, it is important to have a world-class team and a strategically aligned organization to help drive and facilitate growth. On behalf of our entire management team, I am pleased to announce the following strategic organizational leadership appointments designed to position our company for growth and recognize the strong contributions these individuals and their teams make to our company."

Mr. Timothy (Tim) Thiessen was promoted to the role of Sr. Vice President of Sales & Marketing. In this new role, Mr. Thiessen will continue to lead the Okuma America sales, product management, marketing and corporate accounts teams and partnerships with Okuma distributors throughout the Americas region. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Thiessen served in various roles at Okuma America Corporation, including Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Senior Regional Sales Manager, and Applications Engineer. Mr. Thiessen will continue to report to Mr. Jim King.

Mrs. Summer Cline was appointed to the role of Sr. Vice President of Finance. In this role she will continue to be responsible for the company's finances and lead the accounting, human resources, and information technology teams. Mrs. Cline previously served as Vice President of Finance at Okuma America Corporation. Prior to her time at Okuma, Mrs. Cline served as a Vice President of Finance at Source Technologies, as well as serving in a variety of roles including Director of Strategic Projects, Project Manager, and Project Analyst at Compass Group North America, and as State and Local Tax Consultant at Grant Thornton LLP. Mrs. Summer Cline will continue to report to Mr. Jim King.

Mr. Simon Schneider joined Okuma America Corporation in March 2024 in the role of Director of Okuma Factory Automation. He will be responsible for leading Okuma America's Factory Automation Division as the group develops and expands a comprehensive line of CNC automation solutions to be used with Okuma machine tools. Prior to joining Okuma America, Mr. Schneider served as an Engineering Manager, Director of Customer Services and Quality, Quality Manager, Business Process Analyst, and Mechanical Engineer at CHIRON America Inc. He will report to Mr. Wade Anderson, Vice President of Engineering and Factory Automation Group.

Mr. Mike Hampton was appointed to the role of Field Service Senior Manager. In this new role Mike will lead the Field Service group as they continue to provide comprehensive, world-class service to Okuma users in the Americas. He previously served as the Business Development Manager with a focus on growing aftermarket parts and services. He also managed the Okuma Partners in Technology program and its supporting technology centers. Prior to joining Okuma, Mr. Hampton served as a Business Development Program Manager for PFC Brakes. He will report to Mr. Ira Busman, Vice President of Customer Service.

Mr. Wade Anderson was appointed to the role of Vice President of Engineering and Factory Automation Division in February 2024. This new role was created to optimally position Okuma to serve customer needs for evolving and next-generation manufacturing needs. Mr. Anderson brings more than 30 years of machine tool industry experience to his role, having held previous positions as a Machinist, Applications Engineer, Sales Engineer and Manager, Product Specialist Manager, Technical Center Manager, and most recently the general manager of Okuma America's Factory Automation Division.

All of these leaders assumed their new roles on April 1, 2024, with the exception of Mr. Schneider who joined the company in March 2024 and Mr. Anderson who was appointed to his new role in February 2024.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales, engineering and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation