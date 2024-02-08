Okuma America Corporation Appoints New VP of Engineering & Factory Automation Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The management team of Okuma America Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of computer numeric control (CNC) machine tools, controls and automation systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wade Anderson to the position of Vice President of Engineering & Factory Automation Division for the Americas. This new role was created to optimally position Okuma to serve customer needs for evolving and next-generation manufacturing solutions.

Mr. Anderson brings more than 30 years of machine tool industry experience to his new role, having held previous positions as a machinist, application engineer, sales engineer and manager, product specialist manager, technical center manager, and most recently the general manager of Okuma America's Factory Automation Division. In this new role, Mr. Anderson will lead Okuma America Corporation's Engineering Department which includes applications engineering, product engineering, and quality assurance teams. Additionally, Mr. Anderson will continue to lead the Okuma Factory Automation Division, a business division created in 2023 to develop and expand a comprehensive line of CNC automation solutions to be used with Okuma machine tools. Mr. Anderson also serves as a member of the company's executive steering committee.

"Wade embodies our mission, vision, and values through his strong and passionate leadership," said Jim King, President and COO of Okuma America Corporation. "I am confident that his diverse background, deep process knowledge, and ability to build effective teams and programs will continue to drive excellence in engineering and automation technology at Okuma America."

In addition to his professional experience, Mr. Anderson earned a degree in Business Administration and Management from Southern New Hampshire University. To learn more about Mr. Anderson's background, visit: www.okuma.com/wade-anderson.

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, a centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

