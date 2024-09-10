Okuma America Corporation Expands Horizontal Lathe Line

Announces New Okuma LB4000 EX III Horizontal Lathe

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership team at Okuma America Corporation is pleased to announce the expansion of its CNC machining lathe product line with the addition of the Okuma LB4000 EX III horizontal lathe! This new machine is one of the newest products within Okuma's flagship LB EX family of lathes and it will make its debut in the Americas at booth #338500 at the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show in Chicago, Illinois, on September 9 – 14, 2024.

Okuma expands its line of horizontal lathes with the Okuma LB4000 EX III.

Machine at a Glance

Built with a proprietary box slant bed construction, a 10-inch chuck, and a high-torque spindle, this power-packed lathe turns high-performance machining of larger parts into profit. Additionally, when paired with optional MYW (milling, y-axis, and sub-spindle) features, this lathe offers more manufacturing productivity with less machine set-ups. Notably, it is the only Okuma lathe in its size class to offer a sub-spindle option.

The OSP-P500 Machine Control

The LB4000 EX III is also equipped with Okuma's new OSP-P500 control, a next-generation open-architecture control designed exclusively for Okuma machines. This next-generation control enables numerous market-leading intelligent machining technologies, including:

Windows®-based, open-architecture platform for easy integration to applications on the Okuma App Store and beyond

Greater processing power with dual-core computer processors

Embedded, robust cyber-security features to protect operations and data

On-board energy management and green machining capabilities with Okuma's proprietary Thermo-Friendly Concept & ECO suite plus functionality

Full-color touchscreen in two sizes: 15" screen or 21.5" screen, based on machine model

Combination of user-friendly hard and soft keys; QWERTY keyboard

Space-saving, modern design with ergonomic tilt and swivel capabilities; pulse handle options also available

Global Debut

The Okuma LB4000 EX III will make its global debut in the Okuma booth at the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show and will be showcased with the MYW optional features. The company's team of experts will demonstrate the machine's capabilities by conducting a special machining demo of an aerospace / defense part. The demo also features peripheral technologies from members of Okuma's Partners in Technology network, including: Blaser Swisslube, ESPRIT, Kennametal, Lyndex-Nikken, SMW Autoblok, and Velocity.

Key Specs of the Okuma LB4000 EX III Horizontal Lathe:

Max Turning Diameter in 18.90 Max Turning Length in 84.65 Standard Power hp 40/30 Spindle Nose Type JIS A2-8

Rapid Traverse X-Z ipm 984/1181 Speed Range (min⁻¹) 42~4,200

Visit https://www.okuma.com/products/lb4000-exiii for more details and to request a quote. For more information on Okuma's IMTS offerings, visit www.okuma.com/experience/imts.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales, engineering, and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls, and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles, and automation systems. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation