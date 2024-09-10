Okuma America Corporation Launches New Horizontal Lathe

LB2000 EX III Horizontal Lathe Designed for Small Parts

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the management team at Okuma America Corporation are excited to announce the launch of a new addition to the company's horizontal lathe lineup – the Okuma LB2000 EX III. This new product joins the company's flagship line of LB-EX series lathes. Okuma will debut the LB2000 EX III at booth #338500 at the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show in Chicago, Illinois, on September 9 – 14, 2024.

The Okuma LB2000 EX III is the latest addition to Okuma's LB-EX series of CNC lathes.

Machine at a Glance

Equipped with a 140 Flat spindle, the new LB2000 EX III is designed to create finely-tuned small parts or complex components when paired with optional MYW* (milling, y-axis, and sub-spindle) offerings. Hallmarks of the LB-EX lathe family include high-accuracy machining partly attributed to the machine's rigid construction. Additionally, the LB2000 EX III is equipped with a high-power, high-torque PREX motor built to deliver powerful, high-quality machining for heavy and high-speed cutting. This, in combination with Okuma's Thermal-Friendly Concept which minimizes thermal growth during the machining process, ensures machining accuracy and thermal stability.

Global Debut at a Glance

The Okuma LB2000 EX III will make its global debut at the Okuma booth at the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show featuring the additional MYW features. The company's team of experts will feature the machine's capabilities by conducting a special machining demonstration of electric guitar tuning knobs. This demonstration will feature peripheral technologies from various members of Okuma's Partners in Technology, including: Hainbuch America, Iscar, Mastercam, Mitsubishi Materials, QualiChem, Sandvik Coromant, and WTO. Additionally, this demonstration is part of a special collaboration with renowned guitar manufacturer, Dean Zelinksy, to create an electric guitar completely out of metal. One of these special metal Dean electric guitars will be on display at the Okuma booth.

The OSP-P500 Machine Control

The LB4000 EX III is also equipped with Okuma's new OSP-P500 control, a next-generation open-architecture control designed exclusively for Okuma machines. This next-generation control enables numerous market-leading intelligent machining technologies, including:

Windows®-based, open-architecture platform for easy integration to applications on the Okuma App Store and beyond

Greater processing power with dual-core computer processors

Embedded, robust cyber-security features to protect operations and data

On-board energy management and green machining capabilities with Okuma's proprietary Thermo-Friendly Concept & ECO suite plus functionality

Okuma OSP-P500 CNC Control Features Continued

Full-color touchscreen in two sizes: 15" screen or 21.5" screen, based on machine model

Combination of user-friendly hard and soft keys; QWERTY keyboard

Space-saving, modern design with ergonomic tilt and swivel capabilities; pulse handle options also available

Key Specs of the LB2000 EX III Horizontal Lathe:

Max Machining Diameter/Length in 16.93 / 11.81 Rapid Traverse X-Z (ipm) 1,181 / 1,181 Speed Range (min⁻¹) 45~5,000 Main Spindle Nose/Chuck

Ø140 Flat / 6" Sub Spindle Nose/Chuck

Ø140 Flat / 6" Standard Power hp 15 / 10

Visit https://www.okuma.com/products/lb2000-exiii for more details and to request a quote. For more information on Okuma's IMTS offering, visit www.okuma.com/imts.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales, engineering and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation