Okuma America Corporation Launches New Horizontal Machining Center

MA-4000H Makes its Debut at IMTS 2024

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The executive team at Okuma America Corporation is pleased to announce a product addition to the company's line of CNC horizontal machining centers – the MA-4000H. The MA-4000H features one of the largest machining areas of its class and has the spindle power and speed for maximum efficiency and productivity. Okuma America Corporation will display the MA-4000H at booth #33850 at the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show in Chicago, Illinois, on September 9 – 14, 2024.

Okuma MA-4000H Highlights

The versatile MA-4000H joins Okuma's extensive line of machines designed for heavy, high-performance metal machining for both mass production and variable-volume production runs. This versatility is made possible by the product's range of available spindle options. Notably, this machine is designed with one of the largest machining areas in its class, while also maintaining a compact, space-saving footprint. The MA-4000H is also equipped with Okuma's proprietary "sludgeless tank" chip and coolant management technology which improves chip discharge and prevents chip accumulation to optimize productivity, even during the most intense portions of machining.

The Power to Create is Within Your Control

The MA-4000H is also equipped with Okuma's new, proprietary OSP-P500 CNC control. The control's dual-core processor and advanced capabilities, paired with the MA-4000H's rigidity, allow for maximum accuracy and machining performance. Additional features of the OSP-P500 control include:

Windows®-based, open-architecture platform for easy integration to applications on the Okuma App Store and beyond

Embedded, robust cyber-security features to protect operations and data

On-board energy management and green machining capabilities with Okuma's proprietary Thermo-Friendly Concept & ECO suite plus functionality

Global Debut

The MA-4000H will make its global debut in Okuma America Corporation's booth (#338500) at the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show. The company's team of experts will demonstrate the machine's accuracy with by conducting machining demos for electric vehicle (EV) battery housings and cornhole game boards. These demos also include peripheral technologies provided by members of Okuma Partners in Technology, including: Jergens, Mitsubishi Materials, QualiChem, and Sandvik Coromant.

Key Specs of the MA-4000H Horizontal Machining Center: Max Machining Travels in 22.05 x 25.59 x 26.97 Rotary Pallet Size in 15.7 x 15.7 Speed Speed min⁻¹ (rpm) 15,000 (12,000 , 20,000) Spindle Power hp 51 Rapid Traverse ipm 2,362

Visit https://www.okuma.com/products/ma-4000h for more details and to request a quote. For more information on Okuma's IMTS offering, visit www.okuma.com/experience.imts.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales, engineering and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

