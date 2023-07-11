Okuma America Corporation Names Morris Group Inc. the Okuma Distributor of the Year for Fiscal 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership team of Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of computer number control (CNC) machine tools, controls and automation systems, is pleased to recognize Morris Group Inc. as its distributor of the year for Okuma's fiscal 2022 reporting year. Mr. Aaron Hornyak of the Morris Group, Inc. leadership team accepted the award on May 23, 2023, at Okuma's annual distributor meeting.

The leadership team of Okuma America Corporation is pleased to recognize Morris Group Inc. as its distributor of the year for Okuma’s fiscal 2022 reporting year.

The Okuma Distributor of the Year Award was established to recognize a distributor partner for exceptional performance in both selling and servicing Okuma products and services throughout a given year. More specifically, the award criteria focuses on performance across many disciplines including sales, operations, engineering, service, aftermarket parts, finance, marketing, HR and IT, all of which are vitally important to supporting Okuma's mission of passionately pursuing a customer for life.

"It is a true honor to receive this award from the Okuma America leadership team," shared Morris Group Inc. COO Aaron Hornyak. "Morris Group Inc. has been in business since 1941 with a focus on long-term relationships between our customers and our suppliers. We have worked with Okuma since 1981 and we continue to strive to be the best we can be together, for the sake of our customers. The acknowledgment from Okuma is meaningful to our employees of a job well done. While we are proud of this achievement, we realize the only way to truly create customers for life is to stay focused every single day on their needs and solving their problems."

Morris Group, Inc. has been an Okuma distributor since 1980. When considering the company's longevity, and the 40+ year tenure of serving as an Okuma distributor, Mr. Tim Thiessen, Okuma Vice President of Sales and Marketing, expressed his gratitude for Morris Group, Inc., stating, "valuing meaningful partnerships is one of our central corporate values at Okuma, and we have truly enjoyed the strong partnership with the Morris Group, Inc. for over the last 40 years. Since my first day at Okuma, I've been fortunate to work with the Morris team and collaborate with them to expand the business and bring the most value possible to our customers in the regions they represent. I look forward to the next 40 years of our partnership."

About Morris Group, Inc.

For Morris Group, Inc., one of North America's largest machine tool supply networks, owns fifteen independently operated business units. It supplies CNC machine tools and related technology and services to manufacturers representing virtually every industry segment. Morris Group, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, home of its founding company, The Robert E. Morris Company, which has served the manufacturing industry since 1941. Additional regional offices include: Morris Great Lakes (Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania), Morris Midwest (Elgin, Illinois; Waukesha, Wisconsin; and Brookyln Center, Minnesota); and Morris South (Charlotte, North Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama). For more information, visit www.morrisgroupinc.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn , and YouTube.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014, Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation