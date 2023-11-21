Okuma America Corporation Recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace

Receives Regional & National Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, controls and automation systems, is honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace in 2023! Recognitions were awarded at both the regional and national levels. Regionally, the company was recognized as a Top Workplace in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area for the second year in a row by the The Charlotte Observer, a leading media company in the region. Nationally, the company received four awards from Top Workplaces, the leading employer recognition organization in the United States.

Award Criteria

The Top Workplace selections were made based on feedback from participating companies' employees. In the Spring of 2023, Okuma members were offered an opportunity to complete an anonymous employee engagement survey which polled for feedback on various topics related to job satisfaction and company culture. Nearly 80% of Okuma's employees completed the survey, which was well beyond the minimum rate of 35% participation to be considered for the Top Workplace award. The results were then compared to other participating companies and ranked accordingly, with the highest-scoring companies receiving Top Workplace designations.

Regional Recognition

For the Charlotte regional award, Okuma America Corporation was recognized for the second year in a row as a top employer in the region within the intermediate-sized company category (150 to 499 employees). Okuma is pleased to represent the machine tool industry amongst the wide variety of industries represented in this category.

National Recognition

Throughout 2023, Okuma America Corporation received four national awards from Top Workplaces. In the Summer, the company was recognized as a top employer in the manufacturing industry and received a cultural excellence award for compensation and benefits. In the Fall, the company also received cultural excellence awards for employee appreciation, and professional development.

Jim King, President and COO of Okuma America Corp, shared his thoughts on receiving these awards, stating "It's an honor to receive recognition as a top employer in the Charlotte, N.C. region for the second year in a row and national recognition for employee appreciation and professional development. We strive to provide an environment where there are open possibilities for our members to grow and develop their careers and truly feel appreciated as part of this team."

A summary of these awards is available on the company's profile page on the Top Workplaces website.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation