Okuma America Corporation Recognized as a Top Workplace in 2023;Receives Two National Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, controls and automation systems, is honored to be nationally recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace, receiving two awards within the manufacturing industry and compensation and benefits categories. These awards were granted by Top Workplaces, the leading employer recognition organization in the United States.

Okuma America Corporation is recognized as one of 60 top employers which employ 150 to 499 employees within the manufacturing industry in the USA. The company has also received recognition as a top employer for compensation and benefits for companies with 150 to 499 employees among a variety of industries across the nation. Okuma America Corp. is proud to represent the machine tool industry amongst the wide variety of industries that also received recognition for these awards.

The Top Workplace selections were made based on feedback from participating companies' employees. In the Spring of 2023, Okuma members were offered an opportunity to complete an anonymous employee engagement survey which polled for feedback on various topics related to job satisfaction and company culture. Nearly 80% of Okuma's employees completed the survey, which was well beyond the minimum rate of 35% participation to be considered for the award. The results were then compared to other participating companies and ranked accordingly, with the highest-scoring companies receiving a Top Workplace designation.

Jim King, President and COO of Okuma America Corp, shared his thoughts on receiving these awards, stating "We're incredibly fortunate to have such an excellent team here at Okuma, and it's a privilege to serve them in my role. We continuously strive to be a leader within the manufacturing industry and are diligent in ensuring our team is compensated competitively for their efforts. While these endeavors are done for the sake of our team members and customers, we're grateful to be recognized in these areas and to receive these national Top Workplace awards."

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

