Okuma America Corporation to Exhibit at IMTS 2024 with Comprehensive Lineup

Newly Designed Machines, Next-Generation CNC Control, Multiple Automation Systems, Intelligent Technologies, World-Class Services, Sustainable Initiatives, & More to be Featured

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership team at Okuma America Corporation, a global leader and single-source builder of computer numeric control (CNC) machine tools, controls, and automation systems, is excited to announce the company's exhibition plans for the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) to be held in Chicago, Illinois, from September 9 to 14, 2024.

Within its 17,000 square-foot booth, the company plans to showcase a comprehensive offering for the metalworking industry featuring newly designed CNC machine tools, a next-generation CNC control, a robust line of automation systems, intelligent manufacturing technologies, a myriad of world-class services, and more. Okuma America Corporation will host a media event in the South Hall (Booth #338500) on Tuesday, September 10, at 2:00 pm. During this event, participants will have the opportunity to be part of an exclusive booth tour to learn more about the company's IMTS offerings and hear insights from the Okuma leadership team.

New & Notable

NEW Okuma Booth Experience

At IMTS 2024, Okuma will debut a newly redesigned booth and customer experience, including the theme of 'Open Possibilities'. This direction was chosen as the company strongly believes when end users partner with Okuma they are able to 'Open Possibilities' for not only their shop floor but also their employees and their communities at large.

As part of the enhanced customer experience, guests will have the opportunity to engage directly with the latest CNC machine tools and automation technologies. Additionally, they can explore various interactive experiences throughout the booth. Technical experts from Okuma, Okuma distributors, and Okuma's Partners in Technology network will be onsite to provide consultation and expertise to visitors based on application needs.

Three New CNC Machine Debuts

Okuma will unveil three new CNC machine tools at IMTS 2024, all of which are first-time debuts in the Americas. All three machines will be presented with Okuma's newly optimized sleek machine design and equipped with Okuma's new OSP-P500 CNC control:

NEW - Okuma MA-4000H Horizontal Machining Center

NEW - Okuma LB2000 EX III-MYW Horizontal Lathe

NEW - Okuma LB4000 EX III-MYW Horizontal Lathe

Vintage Okuma Machine

On display within Okuma's IMTS booth will be an early 1900s lathe that was manufactured at the global headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. This lathe is being showcased to highlight Okuma's storied history of innovation which dates back to 1898.

NEW Next-generation CNC Machine Control

Twelve of the 14 Okuma machines on display will feature the all-new Okuma OSP-P500 CNC control, an advanced open architecture system designed exclusively for Okuma machines. This next-generation control system enables numerous market-leading intelligent machining technologies, which will be showcased at the event, including:

Greater processing power with dual-core computer processors

Embedded, robust cyber-security features to protect operations and data

On-board energy management green machining capabilities

Windows®-based, open-architecture platform for easy integration to applications on the Okuma App Store and beyond

Full-color touchscreen in two sizes: 15" screen or 21.5" screen, based on machine model

Combination of user-friendly hard and soft keys; QWERTY keyboard

Space-saving, modern design with ergonomic tilt and swivel capabilities; pulse handle options also available

The Okuma OSP suite of machine controls offers various technologies that support intelligent manufacturing processes. Several of these technologies will be on display at IMTS, including:

Okuma Connect Plan machine status and performance monitoring software

Collision avoidance systems

Energy management capabilities with on-board Thermo-Friendly Concept & ECO suite plus functionality

Automation

Okuma will present a comprehensive lineup of automation systems developed by the Okuma Factory Automation (OFA) Division, along with best-in-class solutions from its industry partners, all of which seamlessly integrate with Okuma machines. The company is pleased to announce that 11 of its 14 IMTS 2024 CNC machine tools will be paired with automation systems, including three solutions making their debut in the Americas:

NEW – Okuma SmarTwinCELL – an entire manufacturing cell managed by Okuma technologies

NEW – Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) – a mobile robot designed to shuttle workpieces between processing stations

NEW – Okuma Robot Loader (ORL) – an easy-to-integrate robot designed to load and unload workpieces from machines

NEW Global Services & Repair Facility to Support Customer for Life Mission

Okuma is excited to announce plans to open a new global service and repair facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2025 to support Okuma users worldwide. This investment aligns with the company's mission of 'Passionately Pursuing a Customer for Life'. Further details about the new facility will be shared at IMTS 2024.

Okuma Machines in Partner Booths

Okuma machine tools will also be present in others' IMTS 2024 booths. Several of our distinguished members of Partners in Technology will have the following machines on working display:

Blum-Novotest, Booth #134710 – Okuma GENOS M460V-5AX with new Okuma OSP-P500 control

Renishaw, Booth #134314 – Okuma LB3000 EX III with new Okuma OSP-P500 control

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Booth #236700 – Okuma MU-4000V with automation and additive demonstration

Comprehensive Lineup

Okuma will showcase 14 CNC machine tools at the show, representing a wide range of the company's core product lines. Among these, three are new products. Additionally, nine unique automation systems will be on display, including three proprietary innovations from Okuma Factory Automation. The next-generation OSP-P500 control system will be featured on 12 of the 14 CNC machines in the booth, as well as on free-standing interactive simulators. Okuma will also highlight key components of its world-class service and support program.

Okuma's complete IMTS 2024 machine, control, and automation lineup includes:

Okuma Machining Centers CNC Machine Control Paired Automation System MA-4000H - NEW NEW – OSP-P500 Okuma Automatic Pallet Changer (APC) MA-600HIII NEW – OSP-P500 Automatic Pallet Changer (APC) MU-6300V-L NEW – OSP-P500 Okuma Tower Automatic Pallet Changer MB-46VE II NEW – OSP-P500 FANUC Cobot GENOS M560-V (covers removed)



GENOS M560V-5AX (5-axis) NEW – OSP-P500 Okuma Robot Loader & Automatic Tool Changer (ATC) MU-4000V (5-axis) NEW – OSP-P500 EROWA ERC80 Robot Lathes CNC Machine Control Paired Automation System LB2000 EX III-MYW NEW NEW – OSP-P500

LB3000 EX III-MYW NEW – OSP-P500 Okuma SmarTwinCELL LB4000 EX III-MYW NEW NEW – OSP-P500

LU3000 EX NEW – OSP-P500 Okuma Gantry Loader (OGL) Multitasking Lathes CNC Machine Control Paired Automation System MULTUS B300II NEW – OSP-P500 Okuma Robot Loader (ORL) & Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) MULTUS U3000 NEW – OSP-P500 Okuma Robot Loader (ORL) & Automatic Tool Changer (ATC)

Grinder CNC Machine Control Paired Automation System GA26W OSP-P300 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)

Other Highlights

Sustainability Initiatives

At Okuma, we're working together to build a better machine tool and a better future. All Okuma CNC machines are equipped with Okuma's "Green Smart Machine" technology, a series of combined technologies that harmonize high-performance machining with intelligent energy management controls. Specifically, these technologies include Okuma's proprietary ECO suite plus and Thermo-Friendly Concept, both of which will be displayed at IMTS 2024.

Okuma Best-in-Class Distributor Network

In support of Okuma's mission of 'Passionately Pursuing a Customer for Life', Okuma has created strategic relationships with 10 best-in-class distributorships to support customer needs within their local regions of operation. Representatives from each of Okuma's distributors within the Americas will be onsite at IMTS 2024.

Okuma Partners in Technology

Okuma's Partners in Technology network brings together 45+ companies that represent best-in-class manufacturing solutions and technologies that pair perfectly with Okuma CNC machine tools. We're pleased to introduce the newest member of the network, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, at IMTS 2024.

For more information on Okuma's IMTS offering, visit www.okuma.com/imts.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales, marketing, engineering, and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls, and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles, and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store , the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content at that time. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

