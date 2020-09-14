Okuma Launches Virtual Booth Experience at IMTS SPARK 2020

Visitors can take a self-guided tour and experience Okuma's booth as if they were live at the show. A helpful navigational guide allows visitors to explore various areas of the booth including machines, technology, service, podcasts, distributors, partners and IMTS machine specials. Visitors can also chat with Okuma experts during the tour.

IMTS Network week debuts September 14-18, 2020 during SPARK and features live-streaming interviews and original programming on a variety of stories from the human side to the manufacturing technology sector. Jim King, Okuma President and COO, and other industry leaders also share their thoughts about the state of manufacturing, new technologies, trends and more, in interviews airing throughout the week.

IMTS Network week highlights:

IMTS Today : Live broadcasts from the manufacturing community around the U.S.

Live broadcasts from the manufacturing community around the U.S. Outside the Shop: A casual video series that explores manufacturing technology utilized in unconventional ways.

A casual video series that explores manufacturing technology utilized in unconventional ways. Profiles in Manufacturing: In-depth features that tell emotional narratives and highlight the many faces of manufacturing.

In-depth features that tell emotional narratives and highlight the many faces of manufacturing. Tech Peek: Fun, short-form videos featuring emerging technology for the manufacturing industry.

"This year IMTS is living in a virtual environment, and we're excited to share our IMTS 2020 virtual booth experience. I'm proud of the work and the efforts of my team to create a booth experience for visitors to experience as if they were attending the live show in Chicago," said Jim King, President and COO, Okuma.

Register for free at https://www.imts.com/spark/ to experience IMTS SPARK 2020 and to visit the Okuma virtual booth.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leading manufacturer of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools and automation solutions. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, and spindles, all manufactured by Okuma. The company also designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantages through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit https://www.okuma.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

