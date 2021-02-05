OKV, a Specialist Valve Supplier for the Shipbuilding and Offshore Industry, is Entering the U.S. Market

OKV's flagship valve products are gate valves, globe valves, swing check valves, ball valves, and transformer valves. In addition, they also manufacture cryogenic valves mainly used in piping systems for storage and transportation of cryogenic fluids (liquefied gas LNG, LPG, N2, and O2).



OKV established the Enterprise Annex Laboratory in 2006, and succeeded in developing new high-pressure and cryogenic valves, endeavoring always to improve quality. The company is focused especially on manufacturing excellent products through design (2D, 3D design and analysis) and verification, which are the foundation of manufacturing new valves.



OKV holds quality certificates, such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, DNV MA, BV MA, ABS, LR, and KR, and supplied its products to major global firms, including TOTAL, Shell, BP, ExxonMobil, and Chevron.



OKV, which started its business as a Korean shipbuilding and offshore valve company, played a key role in the development of the shipbuilding industry, and announced that it aims to become a global onshore and offshore valve specializing company by dedicating on new product development in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



The highly anticipated future of OKKWANG ENGINEERING will promote Korea's reputation abroad and develop into a global company.

