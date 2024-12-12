OKX Adds DEX Token Search to Exchange App, Enabling Customers to Discover Over 10M Tokens

New capability lets customers find information on DEX tokens directly via the OKX Exchange app

OKX is one of the first major platforms to offer such seamless DEX token search capabilities

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global onchain technology company, today announced the launch of a new capability that enables eligible customers to search over 10 million DEX tokens directly within the OKX Exchange app, driven by its vision that opportunity is unlocked through discovery.



This addition makes OKX one of the first major platforms to offer such seamless DEX token search capabilities via a CEX interface. Customers can now discover trending tokens on OKX Exchange and seamlessly connect to OKX Wallet's DEX aggregator to trade them. With bitcoin recently surpassing $100,000, this launch comes amid surging platform activity, with OKX seeing global daily usage increase by 57.5% and new signups jump 40% following the US presidential election on November 5.

This new addition represents a major step in breaking down barriers between centralized and decentralized finance, following OKX's recent introduction of four distinct DEX trading modes: Easy, Meme, Advanced and Bridge.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "In crypto, the earliest opportunities often emerge first on DEX. With our new DEX token search functionality, we're eliminating the traditional barriers between CEX and DEX, ensuring OKX customers can be the first to discover opportunities, wherever they appear."

The streamlined customer experience works simply: eligible customers search for any token in the OKX app's search bar. Upon selecting a DEX token, new customers are guided to create an OKX Wallet in just a few taps, while existing wallet users are taken directly to detailed trading charts. From there, customers can execute trades instantly, view token information and track their positions - all without leaving the app. The interface also highlights trending tokens and popular trades, making opportunity discovery seamless.



This announcement comes after the recent launch of OKX's 'Smart Picks,' an AI-powered feature that seeks to remove the complexity from crypto trading. This first-of-its-kind feature identifies and presents top-performing automated strategies from OKX's most popular strategy categories and applies them to BTC, ETH and SOL.

