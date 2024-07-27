OKX and Manchester City Launch 'Unseen City Collectibles Quest': A Digital Treasure Hunt during City's USA Tour

Fans in New York City , Orlando , and Columbus challenged to find digital collectibles hidden at landmarks around their cities with chances to win exclusive prizes including match tickets and merchandise

NEW YORK, July 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, and Manchester City today launched the 'Unseen City Collectibles Quest', an augmented reality (AR) powered treasure hunt that challenges and rewards fans for finding hidden digital collectibles in host cities during Manchester City's pre-season USA tour.

The 'Unseen City Collectibles Quest' will take place at three separate locations – New York City on July 27, Orlando on July 30 and Columbus on August 3 - as Manchester City return to the USA for their 2024/25 pre-season tour.

'Unseen City' Collectibles Quest

In each city there will be four digital collectibles hidden in key landmark locations for fans to find and redeem. Fans who collect all the digital collectibles in a city will have the chance to instantly win exciting prizes including tickets to the corresponding pre-season matches and vouchers for Official Manchester City merchandise.

Building on the success of the previous 'Unseen City Shirts Digital Collectible' campaign fans will also get the chance to win physical versions of the 'Unseen City Shirts'.

Additional prizes will be announced throughout the duration of the campaign and fans can join the 'Unseen City Collectibles Quest' Experience in New York City, Orlando and Columbus through visiting this website from the 27 July.

OKX CMO Haider Rafique said: "We partner with Manchester City to bring innovative and engaging Web3 experiences to new audiences around the world. The 'Unseen City Collectibles Quest' combines the excitement of AR and on-chain technology with the passion of football, creating a memorable adventure for everyone involved and bringing fans closer to the value of Web3."

VP, Global Partnerships Marketing and Operations at Manchester City, Tom Boyle said: "Our pre-season tour is always a special time for connecting with our fans and collaborating with our partners across the globe. This year, in conjunction with our partner OKX, the 'Unseen City' campaign takes it to the next level by blending physical landmarks with digital engagement, providing a truly unique way for our supporters in the USA to get involved."

To join the 'Unseen City Collectibles Quest' visit the web platform starting July 27 and embark on an exciting journey to discover digital treasures and win amazing prizes. The 'Unseen City' online platform will feature an interactive map guiding fans to the locations of the collectibles.

For more information and updates, please visit the official Manchester City website and follow OKX and Manchester City on social media.

Participants must be aged 18+.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest, most secure and reliable crypto apps in the world and is a top partner of Manchester City FC, McLaren Racing and the Tribeca Film Festival.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide (i) investment advice or an investment recommendation, (ii) an offer, solicitation, or inducement to buy, sell or hold digital assets, or (iii) financial, accounting, legal or tax advice. Digital assets, including stablecoins and NFTs, are subject to market volatility, involve a high degree of risk, and can lose value. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances. Not all products are offered in all regions. For more details, please refer to the OKX Terms of Service and Risk & Compliance Disclosure. OKX Web3 Wallet and its ancillary services are subject to separate terms of service.

