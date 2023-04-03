OKX and Manchester City's Rúben Dias Debut 'Train Like Dias' Global Metaverse Training Experience

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today debuted 'Train Like Dias' its first 'OKX Collective' immersive metaverse fan experience featuring OKX ambassador and Manchester City player Rúben Dias.

"Train like Días" empowers fans to follow some of Rúben Días' favourite training techniques and to benefit from his coaching and performance tips in the OKX Collective metaverse. Rúben Días has played for Manchester City since 2020 and the Portugal national team since 2018.

The OKX Collective is a unique virtual metaverse environment that allows fans to participate in Web3 first-hand and gain access to special content from Manchester City players Alex Greenwood, Ilkay Gündoğan, Jack Grealish and Rúben Dias.

Rúben Dias said: "The OKX Collective is a unique way to bring fan interactions to the next level. Through the metaverse, we can give fans across the globe a glimpse into how I prepare for matchday and maybe how they can improve their own game."

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said: "The possibilities that Web3 can offer are vast and only limited by our own imaginations. The way "Train Like Días" brings Rúben and his fans closer together is another great example of what this technology allows. The OKX Collective is just getting started, and we can't wait to reveal what Alex Greenwood, Ilkay Gündoğan and Jack Grealish have in store for fans later this season."

Fans who visit the OKX Collective will be treated to special experiences designed around each player's playing style and personal interests. In addition to exclusive training content, these will also include music and NFT-based digital experiences. Within the metaverse, fans can also enter competitions to win exciting prizes, including passes to team trainings, match tickets and much more.

To enter the OKX Collective metaverse, fans simply need to click this link okx-metaverse.com and create their personalised avatar.

OKX is the official training kit partner for Manchester City Football Club for the 2022/23 season.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platforms for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume and is trusted by more than 50 million users.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.

