OKX and McLaren Formula 1 Team Announce Launch of 'Race Rewind' Digital Collectible Series

Fans can mint the first 'Race Rewind' digital collectible free-of-charge here on the OKX Wallet starting Friday, 7 June at 10:00am GMT

Those who collect the full set of digital collectibles are eligible for 'VIP' prize, which includes a VIP McLaren Fan Experience at a future race and a hot lap around the track

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company and Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, today announced the launch of a free-to-mint 'Race Rewind' digital collectibles (NFT) drop that brings global fans closer to their heroes on track while giving them the chance to win exclusive McLaren-themed prizes. The unique digital collectibles, available on the OKX Wallet, combine multimedia and audio in innovative ways, providing fans with a commemorative artifact from each grand prix and allowing them to relive the sights and sounds of each race as the McLaren team pursue their goals on track.

An example of a Miami Grand Prix 'Race Rewind' digital collectible launched by OKX and available for fans to download on the OKX app.

Fans can mint the first digital collectible, which commemorates the Canadian Grand Prix, here on the OKX app between Friday, 7 June at 10:00am GMT and Monday, 10 June at 10:00am GMT.

Fans who collect the full digital collectibles set for the 2024 season will be eligible for a special 'VIP' prize, awarded after the season's climax in Abu Dhabi on 8 December. The exclusive 'VIP' prize will include a VIP McLaren Fan Experience, US$2,500 for travel and accommodation and a hot lap around the track.

OKX 'Race Rewind' NFTs will be available for every remaining race in the 2024 F1 calendar, with special prizes available to lucky fans for each NFT drop. These include signed merchandise, visits to the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking and McLaren Fan Experiences at the races themselves.

The minting period for each digital collectible will be between the Friday and Monday of each race weekend, and fans will discover the "rarity" of their 'Race Rewind' collectible on the Tuesday after each race. Seven fans who have a 'Ultra-Rare' digital collectible will be invited to a Race Watch event at the McLaren Technology Centre, while 20 'Rare' digital collectible holders will be gifted exclusive McLaren Racing merchandise.



Supply Virtual Driver

Briefing Co-branded

cap Digital

Collectible ULTRA_RARE 14 √ X √ RARE 13 X √ √ CLASSIC Limited X X √

An overview of the 'Race Rewind' Digital Collectible prizes for the Canada Grand Prix drop.

*No purchase necessary. Fans who download the Canadian GP digital collectible will also receive the digital collectibles for previous races (Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Japan, China, Miami, Emilia-Romagna, Monaco)

OKX's Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "We want to build community and bring new utility to crypto. Web3 and blockchain isn't all about trading and investment - it's about finding a better way to bring people closer to the things they care about. We are pleased to work with McLaren F1 Team to bring a rewarding experience to global fans with 'Race Rewind.'"

McLaren Racing's Co-Chief Commercial Officer Matt Dennington said: "We are thrilled to announce our NFT programme in partnership with OKX - another exciting way for our fans around the world to get closer to the team. 'Race Rewind' is a fantastic and innovative way to engage and provide unique opportunities and prizes for both brands' fanbases."

OKX's multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing began in May 2022, when OKX became Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and the McLaren Shadow Esports Team. The partnership was expanded in January of this year, with the OKX logo featuring on the side pods of the McLaren F1 car livery for 20 races during the 2024 F1 season, in addition to other OKX branding placements on the car. During the Monaco F1 race week, OKX collaborated with McLaren Racing and Senna Global to launch the "McLaren SENNA presented by OKX" campaign which included a bespoke one-off Ayrton Senna inspired livery during the Monaco Grand Prix.

Learn more at okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

No purchase or payment necessary. Official rules, including entrant eligibility and campaign period, available at okx.com . This activity is not intended to provide (i) investment advice or an investment recommendation, (ii) an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold digital assets, or (iii) financial, accounting, legal or tax advice. Digital assets, including stablecoins and NFTs, are subject to market volatility, involve a high degree of risk, can lose value, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. Please consult your legal/ tax/ investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances. Not all products are offered in all regions.

OKX is not registered with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). Additionally, NFTs are not regulated by the FCA, nor are they covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, the Financial Ombudsman Service, or the FCA's consumer protection regulations. The value of NFTs could go down as well as up. Past performance or experience does not necessarily provide a guidance for future performance. Capital gains tax may be payable on profits from their resale. They do not grant you any intellectual property rights in the underlying artwork or the right to display the artwork for commercial purposes or modify it.

SOURCE OKX