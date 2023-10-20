OKX Announces Crypto Trader and Social Media Sensation Ash Ahn (aka Maeuknam) as OKX 'Top Trader'

  • Influencer to engage users through OKX's Trade Like a Pro campaign and other events

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 ecosystem, today announced Ash Ahn (also known as Maeuknam), crypto trader and social media sensation, as an OKX 'Top Trader' and ambassador. 

Under the partnership, Ash will share his expertise with OKX's global users through the Trade Like a Pro campaign and participate in a number of global OKX events and trading competitions. In addition, he will help introduce OKX to traders worldwide who are seeking an exchange that meets their expectations, while also leading the industry in terms of trust and transparency.

Ash is a renowned trader who has won multiple world futures trading competitions since 2020. His YouTube channel, Maeuknam, with over 230,000 subscribers, showcases his dedication to educating people about crypto markets. His trading education videos have positioned him as a respected figure within the global trading community, offering valuable insights and strategies to fellow traders.

Ash Ahn said: "OKX is by far my favorite exchange due to its intuitive design, advanced trading functions, liquidity and industry-leading Proof of Reserves. This partnership is an opportunity to share what I've learned about trading, risk management and strategy with OKX users, while collaborating with the OKX team to create educational and fun campaigns that invite crypto users everywhere to give OKX a try."

This partnership reflects OKX's goal to become the exchange of choice for all types of users, including Web3 users, crypto newcomers and seasoned traders.

About OKX
OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer
This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

