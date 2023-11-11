OKX Executives Champion Crypto, Web3 Adoption and Trust at LABITCONF

News provided by

OKX

11 Nov, 2023, 17:30 ET

  • OKX President Hong Fang spoke on: "The Path to Security & Trust: How OKX is Advancing Crypto Industry Standards"
  • OKX Brazil General Manager, Guilherme Sacamone spoke on: "The Crypto Trust Formula"

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a world-leading Web3 technology company, sponsored and spoke at LABITCONF, Latin America's largest crypto and blockchain conference underscoring its commitment to developing the Latin American crypto and Web3 ecosystem responsibly.

During Hong's exclusive fireside chat, she emphasized OKX's security-first approach and the need for industry standards and regulations that support innovation.

Hong said: "OKX is committed to expanding our presence across Latin America and accelerating crypto and Web3 adoption. A major part of this effort involves building trust, reassurance and setting standards. That's why security is paramount at OKX. Users expect a trusted experience for their digital assets, which is why we take a multi-layered approach focused on proof of reserves, innovative web3 wallet security, and stringent controls. We believe strongly in self-regulation and giving users tools to verify, not just trust.

Meanwhile, OKX Brazil General Manager Guilherme Sacamone focused his fireside chat on trust-building measures. 

Guilherme said: "OKX earns trust in Latin America by creating localized products tailored to this region and prioritizing transparency. Trust doesn't happen overnight – it's built through consistent proof. That's why we are thrilled to recently celebrate one year of our industry-leading Proof of Reserves program. By independently verifying reserves each month on-chain, we empower users to confirm their funds are fully backed. This kind of verifiable transparency represents our commitment to building trust the right way – by giving users more control and insights, not just empty assurances."

OKX is a Whale title sponsor at this year's LABITCONF, which plays a valuable role in driving Latin America's crypto and web3 ecosystem forward. By enabling collaboration, knowledge sharing and relationship building, it turns potential into real-world blockchain adoption.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 technology company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION.  THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS.  PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.

SOURCE OKX

Also from this source

Ejecutivos de OKX promueven las criptomonedas, la adopción de la Web3 y la confianza en LABITCONF

Ejecutivos de OKX promueven las criptomonedas, la adopción de la Web3 y la confianza en LABITCONF

OKX, una de las principales tecnológicas de la Web3, patrocinó y participó en el evento LABITCONF, la conferencia más importante de América Latina...
Executivos da OKX defendem as criptomoedas, a adoção da Web3 e a confiança na LABITCONF

Executivos da OKX defendem as criptomoedas, a adoção da Web3 e a confiança na LABITCONF

A OKX, uma empresa líder mundial em tecnologia Web3, patrocinou e se apresentou na LABITCONF, a maior conferência de cripto e blockchain da América...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.