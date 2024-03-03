OKX Flash News: OKX DEX Integrates Jupiter API, Bringing Enhanced Liquidity to Solana Trades

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced its decentralized exchange (DEX) has integrated with leading Solana liquidity aggregator Jupiter API.

The integration gives OKX DEX traders access to Jupiter's extensive network of liquidity sources and optimized routing when making token swaps on Solana.

Jupiter aggregates liquidity from a wide range of sources across the Solana ecosystem. By tapping into Jupiter's smart order routing, OKX DEX users can now access larger decentralized token swaps and better pricing for their Solana-based trades.

The Jupiter integration is another step in OKX's ongoing efforts to improve its DEX offering by connecting with top decentralized protocols. OKX DEX allows fast, secure, and low cost token trading without centralized custody risks.

OKX DEX traders can experience the benefits of Solana trading through Jupiter today at ww.okx.com/web3/dex-swap

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

