OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai to Speak at Executive Panel on Web3 at SuperBridge Summit in Dubai

News provided by

OKX

16 Oct, 2023, 00:51 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced that its Global Chief Commercial Officer, Lennix Lai, will participate in an executive panel discussion on the topic of 'What Web3.0 can offer to financial services' at the SuperBridge Summit, a conference connecting business leaders to explore new markets, partnerships and global opportunities. The event will be held on 16-17 October at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The executive panel discussion featuring Lennix and moderated by FT Chinese Editor in Chief Wang Feng will take place on October 17, from 12:10pm to 12:50pm (UTC+4). Other panelists include DIFC Innovation Hub Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Alblooshi and Cocafe Founder & CEO Shi Lan. The panel will focus on the benefits and opportunities that Web3 technology can offer the financial services industry, with a specific focus on financial inclusion, cross-border payments and product innovation.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "The SuperBridge Summit provides a valuable platform for business leaders to explore the potential of emerging technologies like Web3 to revolutionize business processes, products and user experience across various industries. In joining the SuperBridge Summit, we aim to tap into the collective wisdom of industry leaders and explore the transformative potential of Web3 across different sectors, including financial services."

OKX also recently served as the Title Sponsor and Premium Partner of Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit, which took place on October 4-5 at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center. On the first day of the conference, Lennix presented a keynote on 'Navigating the Bear Market.' He also joined a panel discussion on 'Web3 and the Metaverse - Building Decentralized Digital Realities' on October 5, alongside Accenture Web3 Lead Brett Hornung and Areon Network Chief Marketing Officer Deniz Perçin.

The SuperBridge Summit, organized by SuperBridge Council in partnership with Kaoun International (a subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre), is expected to bring together over 500 business, policy and cultural leaders from over 20 countries to discuss common challenges, explore opportunities for collaboration and discover investment prospects across a wide range of sectors. SuperBridge Council is a global organization consisting of a group of renowned business entrepreneurs, social and cultural leaders from around the world.

To learn more about the SuperBridge Summit, click here.

For further information, please contact:
[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

SOURCE OKX

Also from this source

OKX Showcases Commitment to the Bahamas at D3 FinTech Festival

OKX Showcases Commitment to the Bahamas at D3 FinTech Festival

OKX, a world-leading Web3 technology company, underscored its dedication to the Bahamas as an emerging hub for digital assets during the recent D3...
OKX Announced as Sapphire Sponsor for Blockchain Life 2023 in Dubai

OKX Announced as Sapphire Sponsor for Blockchain Life 2023 in Dubai

OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced that it is a Sapphire Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2023, a crypto-...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.