OKX Hosts ETHDenver Web3 Night to Spotlight Partners, Innovations

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced that OKX Web3 and OKX Ventures team will host an 'OKX Web3 Night @Denver' on March 1 from 5:00 to 10:00 pm at Temple located at 1136 Broadway in Denver.

The event kicks off with opening remarks from OKX Ventures Partner, Jeff Ren and will feature speaking panels about wallet innovations in the Web3 space and recent partnership deals. Guests can RSVP at https://lu.ma/oznetfu8.

The event corresponds with ETHDenver 2024, where members of OKX Web3 and OKX Ventures teams will participate and connect with the Ethereum developer community, showcasing its latest innovations and wallet features, as well as exploring potential project collaborations and partnership opportunities.

At other ETHDenver side events, Jeff Ren and Jason Lau, OKX Chief Innovation Officer, will share insights on blockchain innovations that OKX Web3 is pioneering across Ethereum and other networks, as well as OKX Ventures' startup investments and how they aim to advance Web3 adoption.

OKX Chief Innovation Officer, Jason Lau said: "As one of the most active companies contributing to the Ethereum ecosystem's adoption and development, OKX Web3 aims to further accelerate growth by supporting developers across various chains and protocols. Here in Denver, we're keen to connect with the community, to highlight our efforts on advancing new standards and improving interoperability, as well as to showcase our self-custodial OKX Wallet."

ETHDenver is a community-owned and operated festival aimed at building out the decentralized future. It has cemented itself as one of the largest Ethereum events globally, bringing together thousands of builders, developers, and innovators in the space. This year's theme celebrates SporkWhales – the top contributors to the SporkDAO ecosystem through building, creating, and submitting innovative projects. To learn more about the event, click here.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Not all products are available in all regions. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

SOURCE OKX