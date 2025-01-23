OKX is the First Global Exchange to Receive MiCA Pre-Authorization, Set to Offer Regulated Crypto Products Locally to Over 400M Europeans

Under the license, European customers will have access to OKX's localized crypto products and services, including OTC trading, spot trading or bot trading, for 240+ cryptocurrency tokens across 260+ trading pairs

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global blockchain technology company, announced today that it is the first Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) exchange to secure a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) pre-authorization. Upon receipt of a full MiCA license, the firm will offer localized crypto services to over 400 million Europeans through its European Economic Area (EEA) hub based in Malta.

Under the license, customers in the region will have access to OKX's regulated crypto exchange products, including OTC trading, spot trading, and bot trading, for 240+ cryptocurrency tokens across 260+ trading pairs, and 60+ Euro-based trading pairs. The OKX website and mobile app will feature customization on local languages, local currency displays, and local-language customer support across the region.

This milestone reinforces OKX's commitment to delivering secure, transparent, and innovative solutions, ensuring customers benefit from a trusted and compliant platform in Europe's rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

OKX intends to obtain the full MiCA license and passport it from its Malta hub to all 30 EEA member states. Passporting is a feature of the MiCA law that allows businesses, registered and licensed in one EU country, to offer their services in another EU country under a unified regulatory framework. This expansion simplifies trading and investing in digital assets for Europeans across the EEA region.

OKX Europe CEO, Erald Ghoos, said: "Securing pre-authorization for the MiCA license is a major milestone that further validates OKX's mission to lead and build responsibly in the global crypto space. OKX will be the go-to digital asset platform for both retail and institutional customers in Europe for any digital asset offering under a fully regulated framework. The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is renowned for its thorough regulatory framework and is at the forefront of global regulatory standards. Through our Malta Hub, OKX customers will be offered the best, most secure and fully compliant digital asset platform."

OKX President, Hong Fang, said: "Europe has always been at the heart of the global crypto revolution, and MiCA sets a powerful example for the rest of the world. MiCA's progressive approach to digital finance regulation in Europe and its strong focus on customer safety and security establishes a global benchmark. The pre-authorization is a testament to our long-term commitment to this critical market. Europe's stance on embracing transparent and unified regulation is a key driver for building the future of the global digital economy, and we're excited to be part of this transformative journey."

With a suite of cutting-edge products—including a user-friendly Simple Exchange, powerful Advanced Exchange for traders, and a comprehensive Wallet for crypto enthusiasts—OKX is poised to redefine the crypto experience for all levels of customers across the EEA. As the second-largest exchange globally by trading volume, OKX offers unmatched reliability with industry-leading technology boasting 99.99% uptime, Proof of Reserves for transparency, and 240+ highly liquid tokens and trading pairs.

OKX customers in the region will be able to deposit and withdraw euros for free through bank transfers, and easily buy crypto using cards and other trusted local payment methods.

OKX chose Malta as its MiCA hub because of the country's comprehensive regulatory approach and high standards for blockchain and cryptocurrency, as well as its strong technology infrastructure. OKX currently holds a Class 4 VASP license from the MFSA.

OKX, serving over 60 million customers worldwide, stands as a leader in advanced and reliable cryptocurrency services, offering both centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchange platforms. Obtaining MiCA pre-authorization marks a significant milestone in OKX's mission to expand its footprint across Europe while ensuring secure access to top-tier crypto services and innovations.

Learn more at okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

