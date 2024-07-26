OKX Launches '2024 Summer Games' Trading Competition with 500,000 USDT Reward Pool

NASSAU, The Bahamas, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, today launched its ' OKX 2024 Summer Games ' trading competition featuring a reward pool worth up to 500,000 USDT.

The 'OKX 2024 Summer Games' trading competition is specifically for traders of OKX's USDT-margined perpetual futures contracts and consists of two phases:

Heats: The 'Heats' phase starts on August 1 at 12:00 UTC and ends on August 18 at 23:59 UTC . During this period, eligible* individuals and teams with the highest Profit and Loss (PnL) percentage will be eligible to claim a share of the reward pool

The 'Heats' phase starts on at and ends on at . During this period, eligible* individuals and teams with the highest Profit and Loss (PnL) percentage will be eligible to claim a share of the reward pool Finals: Only the top 15% of the best-performing teams in the 'Heats' will qualify for the 'Finals' phase, featuring an additional 150,000 USDT reward pool. The 'Finals' will take place from August 23, 2024 , 12:00 UTC to September 5, 2024 , 23:59 UTC .

The total value of the prize pool increases with the number of participants. For example, every 1,000 traders unlock an additional 10,000 USDT in the reward pool.

The registration period for this trading competition is open from today at 12:00 UTC until August 8 at 23:59 UTC. Participants must click the "Join a Team" button here and ensure the button changes to "Enrolled" to be considered a valid participant. Additionally, eligible users must complete KYC identity verification to participate and claim rewards, and teams must have a minimum of 10 members by the end of the registration period.

Crypto Trader and Social Media Sensation Ash Ahn (aka Maeuknam) said: "I'm delighted to be leading one of the teams at OKX's inaugural Summer Games trading competition. As a long-time advocate for OKX, I've seen its unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering the best possible trading experiences and activities for its users."

The launch of this competition highlights OKX's dedication to offering more interactive and social experiences for the crypto community. Recently, OKX became the first major crypto exchange to launch a Telegram mini-app game called ' OKX Racer ' where players guess bitcoin's price movements every five seconds, earning points for correct guesses and additional points if they refer friends. The game quickly gained popularity, surpassing 1.2 million players within its first 24 hours.

*Note: Not all products are available in all regions. OKX reserves the right to determine and amend the rules of the campaign at any time without further notice, including but not limited to canceling, extending, or terminating this campaign, modifying the eligibility conditions for users participating in the campaign, and adjusting the campaign and reward rules. For the campaign's full terms and conditions, click here .

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet . OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn , making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.

