OKX Launches Largest-Ever 2.6M USDT 'Ticket to Paradise' Trading Campaign

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global onchain technology company, today launched 'Ticket to Paradise' - transforming trades into treasure with its largest-ever 2.6M USDT prize pool. Whether trading on the OKX Exchange or swapping tokens through the OKX Wallet, eligible participants have the chance to win a grand prize of 150K USDT - equivalent to the value of a luxury villa in an exotic location - alongside 2.35M USDT in partner rewards across both platforms.

The campaign brings together OKX's exchange trading and wallet swap activities, offering two paths to rewards through both CEX and DEX trading. Supported by leading partners including Polyhedra, Foxy, UXLINK, Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance and memecoin projects, every trade brings participants closer to their version of paradise:

On the OKX Exchange side, 'Turn Your Trades into Treasure' offers a 2.4M USDT prize pool, featuring a grand villa-valued prize of 150K USDT. Traders can unlock treasures through volume-based achievements, with daily prize reveals offering customers a chance to claim the 150K USDT grand prize, 1 BTC, 1 ETH , USDT-equivalent of a pair of first-class travel tickets and partner rewards.

USDT prize pool, featuring a grand villa-valued prize of USDT. Traders can unlock treasures through volume-based achievements, with daily prize reveals offering customers a chance to claim the USDT grand prize, 1 BTC, 1 , USDT-equivalent of a pair of first-class travel tickets and partner rewards. For OKX Wallet users, 'Paradise Calling' introduces a 250K USDT reward pool featuring weekly token campaigns in partnership with leading memecoin projects. Starting with ACT's 50K USDT pool on Solana , users can earn rewards by trading as little as 10 USDT for any token on the Solana network. The campaign spotlights different tokens each week, with NPC and ANDY offering additional 50- 100K USDT prize pools.

OKX launched 'Ticket to Paradise' to showcase what crypto trading can be - connected, accessible and rewarding. By gamifying both exchange and wallet trading, OKX aims to make the trading experience more engaging. The campaign highlights the natural synergy between CEX and DEX trading, offering rewards at every step to help traders get closer to their own version of paradise.



'Ticket to Paradise' runs from December 13, 2024 to January 9, 2025, launched alongside OKX's latest campaign video that captures the message "Whatever your version of paradise might be, we're here to take you there." For complete campaign details and to watch the video, visit: okx.com/campaigns/paradise



