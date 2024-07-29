OKX Launches Pre-Market Futures to Provide Trading Opportunities for Upcoming Token Offerings

MAHE, Seychelles, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, today announced the launch of Pre-Market Futures , which allows customers to trade futures contracts with up to 2x leverage for upcoming tokens before a Token Generation Event (TGE), token public sale or Initial Coin/Exchange Offering (ICO/IEO).

OKX's Pre-Market Futures adopts several mechanisms found in OKX's expiry futures product, providing customers with a more sophisticated and user-friendly experience compared to other pre-market offerings which are typically based on peer-to-peer (P2P) trading models. This empowers customers to trade without holding the underlying asset.

The new product also comes with an intuitive interface, making it easy to navigate and explore pre-market trading for all eligible customers.* The first addition to Pre-Market Futures will be Telegram mini-app game Hamster Kombat's HMSTR token.

Other benefits for customers include:

Early market entry : Engage in price discovery of new tokens and capitalize on early-stage market buzz and potential price movements;

: Engage in price discovery of new tokens and capitalize on early-stage market buzz and potential price movements; Enhanced liquidity : The product aims to ensure superior liquidity compared to existing P2P-based pre-market products;

: The product aims to ensure superior liquidity compared to existing P2P-based pre-market products; Leverage : Maximize market opportunities with 2x leverage; and

: Maximize market opportunities with 2x leverage; and Lower fees: Enjoy lower fees compared to other major P2P-based pre-market products on the market.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "Our unique approach to assisting in the price discovery process for early-stage tokens is backed by our robust risk engine and extensive experience. By opening up new avenues to participate in crypto, we aim to make trading more accessible, efficient and appealing."

*Not all products offered in all regions. Trading in pre-market futures is highly risky due to such factors as lower liquidity, higher price volatility, and there is increased liquidation risk. Not all tokens underlying pre-market futures will ultimately be listed on OKX. Users will not receive underlying tokens. OKX retains sole discretion to adjust any listing, extend or terminate the futures contract and/or settlement date for the futures contract, or suspend trading in pre-market futures. For more details, please refer to the OKX Terms of Service and Risk & Compliance Disclosure.

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet . OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 500,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn , making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

