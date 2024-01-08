OKX Launches "Trade Like a Pro" Campaign in Brazil, Showcasing Authentic Local User Experiences

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced the launch of its "Trade Like a Pro" campaign in Brazil. The series highlights the stories of three prominent Brazilian crypto traders - Rodrigo, Alexandre, and Luiz - who leverage the OKX platform for their trading activities.

The series presents three experienced traders sharing why they moved to OKX, highlighting their favorite features of the platform. Rodrigo explains how easy the platform is to use and the importance of it being localized for Brazil. Alexandre explores how to manage risks and why security matters, while Luiz clarifies why OKX's Proof of Reserves provides reassurance that assets are fully backed and transparent.

Chief Marketing Officer of OKX, Haider Rafique said: "We want to help people understand "crypto and web3" by bringing in experts who can share their journey and the important things they learned along the way. One of the biggest barriers we notice with newcomers is the fear of failing. Our "Trade Like A Pro" campaign helps people understand that with the right knowledge, you can also get started in a responsible way. We hope this initiative creates healthy habits among our community in Brazil!"

OKX Brazil General Manager Guilherme Sacamone said: "Rodrigo, Alexandre and Luiz exemplify the new generation of Brazilian crypto traders who rely on OKX for our platform's functionality that empowers advanced trading strategies. We are truly inspired by what they have been able to accomplish using our family of products and services and we couldn't think of a better way to showcase our solutions than actually giving them the opportunity to share their story and experiences in this campaign."

The stories spotlighting these prominent traders will be published across OKX Brazil's social media accounts.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com/pt-br

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Not all products are available in all regions. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

