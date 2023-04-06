OKX Liquid Marketplace Records Over USD1 Billion in Institutional Trading Volume in 2023

On-demand institutional liquidity network offers futures spreads, options strategies and spot OTC

Rapid growth underpins OKX's emphasis on product development specifically for institutional clients

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that its Liquid Marketplace , an on-demand liquidity network tailored for institutional traders, exceeded USD1 billion in trading volume in 2023.

The on-demand OKX Liquid Marketplace provides access to deep institutional liquidity and provides access to a number of crypto trading strategies, including futures spreads, large options block trades or spot OTC, to run at scale. One-click atomic execution of both legs allows traders to easily execute efficient and low-risk spread trading to farm funding rates, generate yield via cash-and-carry trades, and roll expiring futures hedges.

Lennix Lai, Managing Director of Global Institutional at OKX, said: "Institutional clients demand liquidity, superior fee structures, and streamlined execution of advanced trading strategies. We've designed our Liquid Marketplace to hit this sweet spot, and the market is responding. Our aim is to become the go-to venue for institutional traders by listening to their needs and leveraging our technical expertise, creativity and product design to build the best platform for their needs."

OKX Liquid Marketplace overhauls the traditional RFQ process by automating workflows, offering an integrated position builder and enabling anonymous RFQs with two-way quotes. Users can construct custom multi-leg strategies and request quotes on futures spreads and basis trades with the click of a button. The platform also offers leading security underpinned by end-to-end connectivity with OKX's risk management and settlement system.

The growth of the OKX Liquid Marketplace has occurred against the backdrop of OKX's global expansion, which has seen it reach 50 million global users.

