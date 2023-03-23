OKX Lists Arbitrum, Launches $ARB/USDT Perpetual Trading Competition

OKX to list Arbitrum (ARB) for Spot and Perpetual Trading

Arbitrum (ARB) for Spot and Perpetual Trading Users can win from up to 25,000 USDT Prize Pool in a $ARB/USDT Perpetual Trading Competition

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of March 20, 2023.

OKX lists Arbitrum (ARB) for Spot and Perpetual Trading

OKX is pleased to announce the listing of Arbitrum (ARB) on our spot trading market starting on March 23 at 1:20 pm GMT. USDT-margined perpetual swaps for ARB will be enabled at 2:00 pm GMT on March 23.

Arbitrum is a technology suite designed to scale Ethereum. This Layer 2 blockchain uses rollups to combine multiple transactions into one, lowering on-chain transaction costs and boosting scalability. This allows Arbitrum to achieve up to 40,000 transactions per second at a significantly lower gas cost compared to the Ethereum blockchain, which only allows about 20-40 transactions per second.

$ARB margin trading and savings will be enabled at 3:00 am GMT on March 24.

To learn more about Arbitrum join us on our "AMA" on OKX Twitter space on March 24 at 3 pm GMT

OKX users can Trade $ARB/USDT Perpetual & Compete for $25,000 USDT

OKX is also pleased to announce that OKX users can compete in the $ARB/USDT Perpetual trading competition and win from up to 25,000 UDST prize pool.

The competition runs from March 23 at 4 pm GMT to March 31 at 3:59 pm GMT.

The size of the prize pool will be determined by the number of competitors. The more qualifying participants, the higher the prize pool for contestants to win.

To participate in the $ARB trading competition, please visit this page

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

