OKX-Manchester City Partnership on the Pitch in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a world-leading Web3 technology company and Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner of Manchester City Football Club is proud to support the club as it reaches a historic Final in Istanbul, Türkiye tomorrow, on 10 June. Manchester City players will wear the OKX Training Kit before the match at Atatürk Olympic Stadium, where they will face off against Inter Milan.

Türkiye is an important country in OKX's global expansion and one of the company's newest offices will be established there in the coming months. OKX recently deepened its commitment to the Turkish market, announcing its expanded presence as well its sponsorship and attendance at Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit and Istanbul Fintech Week.

The Final is a fitting end to a successful second season of OKX's partnership with Manchester City, which has helped introduce OKX to millions of football fans around the world through innovative Web3 experiences. Examples include the OKX Collective, through which fans can get up-close-and-personal with Manchester City players and OKX Ambassadors İlkay Gündoğan, Jack Grealish, Rúben Dias and Alex Greenwood.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "Our Manchester City partnership is intended to help the world learn more about blockchain and its use cases, including what we can do with our partnership to go beyond fan tokens. We believe Web3 infrastructure allows fans to have more transparency and ownership, and interact with their favorite players in a new way. This means we continue to invest in our relationship with Manchester City and take the journey together. We have even more in store to take this powerful partnership to a whole new level. Stay tuned!"

OKX is a world-leading blockchain technology company building the future of trading and Web3. Its leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AS THE VALUE OF YOUR ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS.

