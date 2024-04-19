OKX Marketplace Introduces Zero-Fee Trading for Runes Following Bitcoin Halving

OKX is the first platform to enable zero-fee Runes trading on mobile

Users can now trade popular Runes tokens like UNCOMMON.GOODS, PUPS and WZRD on OKX Marketplace

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, today added support for Runes, a new fungible token standard by Casey Rodarmor, a former Bitcoin developer and artist, following today's Bitcoin halving. With this addition, users can now create, mint, manage and trade Runes on OKX Marketplace.

In the wake of the Bitcoin halving, OKX is proud to be the first platform to offer zero-fee Runes trading on mobile. As part of this launch, the initial Runes tokens available to trade on OKX Marketplace include UNCOMMON.GOODS, PUPS and WZRD.

In an era characterized by the proliferation of digital tokens, Runes stands out due to its unique UTXO-based structure. This inscription standard has been integrated into the Bitcoin network, simplifying the creation and management of tokens. It offers a streamlined alternative to traditional models, reducing blockchain bloat and significantly improving scalability.

Before implementing Runes support, OKX's Web3 team hosted an X Spaces session alongside Pups, NODES and WorldPeaceBitcoin for a Q&A called 'Pre-Halving Power Hour.' The X Spaces session focused on Runes as the "next biggest thing on Bitcoin," highlighting OKX's commitment to shaping the future of the Runes ecosystem alongside key projects.

In celebration of this new addition, OKX also recently enhanced the prizes for its Bitcoin halving-themed 'OKX Web3 Bitcoin Drop' campaign. This campaign, focused on increasing engagement on the Bitcoin network, now includes 1 Runestone in addition to the original 1 BTC prize. For further details on the campaign, click here.

OKX's successful introduction of Runes support aligns with its broader vision of driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible within the Bitcoin ecosystem. OKX recently expanded its offerings with the addition of Atomicals (ARC-20) and Stamps (SRC-20) support.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX