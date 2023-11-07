OKX Names Guilherme Sacamone General Manager for Brazil

News provided by

OKX

07 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a global-leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, today announced the appointment of Guilherme Sacamone as General Manager for Brazil, based in São Paulo.

In his new role, Guilherme will spearhead OKX Brazil's business development, localization, and growth of the company's user base and market share in Brazil.

OKX President Hong Fang said: "We are excited to appoint Guilherme as OKX's General Manager in Brazil. Guilherme is a pioneering leader in crypto adoption with deep knowledge of the Brazilian market, which positions him well to bridge traditional finance, tech and policy to strengthen our position as a leading platform."

OKX Brazil General Manager Guilherme Sacamone said: "I am honored to lead OKX in Brazil at this exciting inflection point for crypto. I look forward to partnering with our experienced team and regulators, clients and the community to unlock the potential of crypto and Web3 in Brazil."

With close to a decade of experience in banking and crypto, Guilherme has successfully led efforts that drove growth for emerging technology platforms.  He joined OKX in 2023 as Country Manager for Brazil, overseeing operations, marketing, and regulatory matters. Before OKX, he held leadership roles at Crypto.com, Facebook and PicPay.

In 2023, OKX incorporated an entity in Brazil to offer services for crypto assets to customers across Brazil. The company plans continued growth in the region.

For more information on OKX, please visit OKX.com.                                                  

For further information, please contact: [email protected] 

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.
OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only.  It is not intended to provide (i) investment advice or an investment recommendation, (ii) an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold digital  assets, or (iii) financial, accounting, legal or tax advice.  Digital assets, including stablecoins and NFTs, are subject to market volatility, involve a high degree of risk, can lose value, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance.  Please consult your legal/ tax/ investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.  For more details, please refer to the OKX Terms of Use and Risk & Compliance Disclosure.  © 2023 OKX. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OKX

Also from this source

OKX nomeia Guilherme Sacamone como gerente geral para o Brasil

OKX nomeia Guilherme Sacamone como gerente geral para o Brasil

A OKX, Uma corretora líder mundial em negociações de criptomoedas e tecnologias Web3, anunciou hoje a nomeação de Guilherme Sacamone como diretor...
OKX lidera la industria del trading automatizado con el lanzamiento de una plataforma de señales de trading que ofrece a los traders señales de alta calidad y una perfecta ejecución

OKX lidera la industria del trading automatizado con el lanzamiento de una plataforma de señales de trading que ofrece a los traders señales de alta calidad y una perfecta ejecución

OKX, uno de los principales exchanges de cripto y de las empresas tecnológicas de la Web3 más importantes a nivel mundial, anunció hoy el lanzamiento ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.