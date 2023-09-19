OKX PARTNERS WITH SOLANA MOBILE TO BE AMONG THE FIRST EXCHANGE APP ON SAGA WEB3 SMARTPHONE

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and innovative Web3 technology company, today announced its partnership with Solana Mobile to bring the OKX app to the Solana Saga's dApp store, making it among the first exchange app available on the Solana Web3 smartphone and unlocking OKX's industry-leading Web3 products for Saga users in one powerful gateway.

The Solana Saga smartphone represents a breakthrough for mobile access to Web3. Through partnerships such as this, OKX is reshaping the future of how people worldwide interact with and utilize decentralized apps and services.

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: "This partnership exemplifies the boundless potential of Web3. By uniting OKX's suite of next-gen products with the Solana Saga, we are dramatically expanding everyday access to the open, decentralized future that Web3 enables."

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases

: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases DEX : A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available.

: A cross-chain exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available. NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across 15 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

