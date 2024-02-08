OKX Ventures Announces Seed Investment in DEXTools, Paving Way for DeFi Analytics Integration

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX , today announced a seed investment in DEXTools , the leading DeFi analytics platform. The investment establishes a partnership between DEXTools and OKX, who are dedicated to advancing blockchain innovation, and sets the stage for DEXTools analytics to be integrated to the OKX Web3 Platform.

DEXTools averages 20 million users monthly and surpasses many popular platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter), Google, YouTube, and Amazon in terms of visit duration. A key player in DeFi since 2020, the platform has quickly established itself as a crucial hub for both enthusiasts and traders navigating the fast-paced world of DeFi.

Following the capital investment, DEXTools plans to introduce new technical features and enhance its suite of tools to be ready for any market conditions. DEXTools equips users with in-depth market analysis and tracking to refine their trading strategies and stay up-to-date on market trends.

DEXTools' proprietary scoring system for token reliability and its multiple swap features, which will soon include OKX DEX aggregator, will also undergo major enhancements, reaching a wider audience base and reinforcing its leadership position in DeFi analytics. Further technical collaborations and integrations between OKX Web3 and DEXTools are expected to follow.

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren said: "OKX Ventures' strategic investment in DEXTools is another step in our commitment to powering the development and adoption of Web3. DEXTools is one of the largest DeFi platforms, while the OKX Web3 ecosystem is one of the most powerful and comprehensive on the market. Our strengths combined will allow users to explore and engage with different DeFi projects more easily."

Dextools Co-Founder Javier Palomino said: "We're very excited about the investment from OKX Ventures and our long-term partnership with OKX's Web3 platform. This is a testament to the strong value we've been providing for our users as we bring innovative solutions to the crypto community. Through this partnership, we aim to facilitate a more transparent, efficient and accessible trading experience for users, as well as further the growth of the DeFi market."

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, OKX. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here .

About DEXTools

Dextools.io is a comprehensive platform designed for navigating the complexities of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. It provides users with a wide array of tools and resources, including real-time pricing data, to make informed trading decisions in the fast-moving crypto markets. The platform is distinguished by its ability to offer up-to-date, accurate market data, enabling traders to stay ahead in the competitive DeFi space.

With its focus on enhancing user experience and facilitating access to critical market insights, Dextools has become an essential tool for traders looking to optimize their strategies in decentralized exchanges across 80+ Blockchains.

Find out more about Dextools here .

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal with any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com .

SOURCE OKX Ventures