OKX Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Bitmap Tech to Drive Growth in the Bitcoin Ecosystem

News provided by

OKX Ventures

08 Feb, 2024, 22:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, is pleased to announce its investment partnership with Bitmap Tech, the team behind Merlin Chain, a native Bitcoin Layer 2.

Bitmap Tech currently boasts an overall market cap that exceeds US$500 million. Its BRC-420 'Blue Box' collection has become one of the most sought-after Ordinals assets.

Merlin Chain, Bitmap Tech's subsidiary product line, is a Bitcoin Layer 2 that integrates a ZK-Rollup network, a decentralized oracle network and on-chain BTC fraud proof modules. It aims to empower Bitcoin's native assets, protocols and products on Layer 1 through its Layer 2 network, striving to "make Bitcoin fun again".

Bitmap Tech and Merlin Chain have established a significant community following worldwide through past project experiences. As Merlin Chain plans to support various native BTC Layer 1 assets, including BRC-20, BRC-420, ARC-20, Bitmap and more, many communities associated with these inscription assets are eagerly watching Merlin Chain's progress. This attention contributes significantly to Merlin Chain's buzz and influence.

OKX Ventures' investment will allow Bitmap Tech's team to further enrich the Bitcoin ecosystem and enhance overall liquidity. Merlin Chain has already built a robust DApp ecosystem and is planning for further expansion.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "Bitmap Tech's dedication to bringing innovative ideas to Bitcoin complements our vision at OKX Ventures. We have high expectations for Bitmap Tech to integrate more original and comprehensive Bitcoin services. The team's unwavering dedication to prioritizing user-friendly experiences, fostering innovation and contributing to the overall dynamism of Merlin Chain's ecosystem is commendable.

With the advent of Merlin Chain, we at OKX Ventures couldn't be more thrilled about our investment in Bitmap Tech. This strategic investment allows us both to make a transformative impact on the Bitcoin landscape and significantly enhance the Bitcoin experience for users, bringing immense value and potential to the crypto community."

For further information, please contact:
[email protected]

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here.

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX Ventures

Also from this source

OKX Ventures Announces Seed Investment in DEXTools, Paving Way for DeFi Analytics Integration

OKX Ventures Announces Seed Investment in DEXTools, Paving Way for DeFi Analytics Integration

OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, today announced a seed investment in DEXTools, the...
OKX Ventures 2024 Forecast: High-Profile Blockchain Games, AI-Powered Web3 Technology and Bitcoin Innovations to Fuel Web3 User Growth in 2024

OKX Ventures 2024 Forecast: High-Profile Blockchain Games, AI-Powered Web3 Technology and Bitcoin Innovations to Fuel Web3 User Growth in 2024

OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, today published its latest '2024 Forecast' report. The report predicts a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.