OKX Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Zeus Network, the First and Only Permissionless Communication Layer on Solana and Bitcoin

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, is pleased to announce that it has invested in Zeus Network , the first and only permissionless communication layer on Solana and Bitcoin. Zeus Network enables dynamic, secure composability, creating a decentralized ecosystem for seamless user engagement and liquidity interaction.

This investment by OKX Ventures encapsulates its vision of a new era of digital asset exchange, one that is decentralized, secure and user-friendly on a global scale. The anticipation is building for the launch of Zeus Network's Mainnet in the forthcoming months, marking a significant milestone in the blockchain space. Zeus Network's FDV is currently over USD 1 billion.

The Solana ecosystem, a major contributor to Zeus Network's development, has processed an impressive 278.9 billion transactions so far, with a current transaction per second (tps) rate of 2,366 as reported by solonabeach.io . Remarkably, its Decentralized Exchange (DEX) volume has outpaced Ethereum's in the recent weeks. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin network sustained its 25.7 million active addresses last month, and the revenue generated by Bitcoin miners in March has already reached a staggering $1.7 billion.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "Zeus Network is leading the way in integrating smart programs and consensus mechanisms. This intelligent fusion is driving the evolution of cross-chain communication, providing a snapshot of what the future of blockchain technology might look like."

On the unique opportunities that this investment brings, Dora further elaborated: "With Apollo, a Native Bitcoin Collateral Stablecoin on Solana, Bitcoin users can engage with the Solana community, and vice versa, Solana users can interact with Bitcoin, NFTs, and BRC-20 assets via zBTC."

This announcement comes after the OKX exchange listed Zeus Network's token, ZEUS, on its spot market on April 4, 2024.

