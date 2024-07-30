SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for July 31, 2024.

OKX Ventures Hosts X Spaces on the Future of BTCFi



OKX Ventures is excited to announce an upcoming X Spaces session focused on BTCFi (Bitcoin Decentralized Finance). This X Spaces, scheduled for July 31 at 3:00 AM (UTC), aims to explore the current state and future potential of decentralized finance within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The event will feature prominent speakers from various BTCFi projects, including:

Tune in here: https://x.com/i/spaces/1ZkKzRwwaDvKv/peek

