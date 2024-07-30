Jul 30, 2024, 23:51 ET
SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for July 31, 2024.
OKX Ventures Hosts X Spaces on the Future of BTCFi
OKX Ventures is excited to announce an upcoming X Spaces session focused on BTCFi (Bitcoin Decentralized Finance). This X Spaces, scheduled for July 31 at 3:00 AM (UTC), aims to explore the current state and future potential of decentralized finance within the Bitcoin ecosystem.
The event will feature prominent speakers from various BTCFi projects, including:
About OKX Ventures
OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, focusing on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale and supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation.
