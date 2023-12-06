OKX Ventures Joins Ethereum Climate Platform As a Launch Partner to Advance Sustainability in Web3

News provided by

OKX Ventures

06 Dec, 2023, 03:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, today announced that it has joined the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP) as a launch partner, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and decarbonization in the Web3 ecosystem.

The ECP is an innovative platform created after the transformative Ethereum Merge, leveraging the best of Web3 and traditional climate finance, technology, structures, and services. The platform is designed to galvanize climate solutions with Web3 innovation and address Ethereum's carbon emissions since its launch in 2015.

OKX Ventures, with the support of the OKX Web3 team, joined a coalition of companies dedicated to expediting decarbonization and amplifying climate action through the deployment of cutting-edge technology and the cultivation of digital environmental assets. These are instrumental in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fostering enduring environmental and societal benefits. OKX's rigorous approach to "proof of reserves" demonstrates a commitment to the unique properties of blockchains as a tool to track and validate critical metrics, a principle that is also essential for effective climate investment.

Facilitated by Consensys and climate tech firm Allinfra, other launch partners of the ECP include industry leaders like Microsoft, Polygon and NEAR Foundation.

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren said: "As an active member of The Nature Conservancy, I'm thrilled that the OKX Ventures and OKX Web3 teams are collaborating with the Ethereum Climate Platform. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to integrating social responsibility and environmental stewardship into Web3 systems globally. We embrace this opportunity and responsibility to pioneer sustainable blockchain innovation to create lasting value for both people and the planet."

ECP Executive Director Anna Lerner said: "Through this partnership, the OKX Ventures and Web3 teams are demonstrating their leadership in sustainable innovation across Web3. Its partnership with the Ethereum Climate Platform and support of Gitcoin demonstrate a dedication to ESG principles, open-source collaboration and community support. This partnership also signals a new era of eco-conscious blockchain advancement."

OKX Ventures' participation in the ECP sets a new standard for environmentally conscious blockchain advancement in the Web3 space. It is also an important step toward its vision of an open, equitable and sustainable future of Web3.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects globally, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

  • OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.
  • DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.
  • NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About ECP

Inspired by the Ethereum Merge, a group of technology companies—aligned around the mission of accelerating decarbonization and scaling climate action—the ECP was founded to accelerate climate action at scale by funding high-quality carbon mitigation projects and accelerating Paris-aligned climate investments. The platform is also committed to redressing and counteracting the historical Ethereum-based carbon footprint, dating back to the network's launch in 2015, and accelerating the ECP launch partners' own decarbonization strategies.

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX Ventures

Also from this source

OKX Ventures Announces Investment in Celestia Labs

OKX Ventures Announces Investment in Celestia Labs

OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, today announced its participation in Celestia Lab's...
OKX Ventures Invests USD1 Million in Lead Funding Round for Hong Kong-Based AI and Web3 Startup Moonbox

OKX Ventures Invests USD1 Million in Lead Funding Round for Hong Kong-Based AI and Web3 Startup Moonbox

OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company OKX, has announced a USD1 million investment in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.