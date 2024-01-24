OKX Ventures Leads Strategic Investment in Cross-Layer 2 Protocol Orbiter Finance

News provided by

OKX Ventures

24 Jan, 2024, 06:23 ET

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, today announced that it has led a strategic investment in Orbiter Finance, a decentralized cross-Layer 2 (L2) protocol. Currently, Orbiter Finance is undergoing transformative product enhancements and is developing a zero knowledge (ZK) technology-based, omni-chain rollup on Ethereum.

Orbiter Finance is set to redefine its vision, transcending its initial role as a mere asset cross-rollup bridge. Over the last two years, Orbiter Finance has successfully processed over 12 million transactions, amassing a total of over US$7.8 billion in total transaction volume. The protocol boasts a robust user base exceeding three million and a thriving community of more than 700,000 users and fans.

In 2024, Orbiter Finance is poised to bring significant changes to the blockchain space as a ZK-tech-based, instant omni-chain rollup on Ethereum. The protocol has integrated ZK Simplified Payment Verification (SPV) to authenticate L2 transactions on the mainnet and to arbitrate fraudulent re-layers via EVM. This establishes an efficient, low-cost and quick communication mechanism for Ethereum. Thanks to the fund security ensured by ZK-SPV, Orbiter Finance can now extend complete access to the 'Maker' role, marking the final step in achieving the ultimate goal in blockchain infrastructure: decentralization.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "We're thrilled to lead the strategic investment in Orbiter Finance, an L2 cross-chain bridge rooted in ZK technology. The protocol addresses traditional bridges' limitations, such as speed, and enhances the efficiency of cross-chaining between various L2s and the ETH mainnet. Orbiter Finance currently supports over 19 L2 rollups and a multitude of native Ethereum assets. Orbiter Finance is an essential infrastructure for the L2 ecosystem. The team's continuous product upgrades and relentless efforts towards ensuring more decentralized and trustless support for the growth of the L2 ecosystem in 2024 are commendable."

To learn more about Orbiter Finance, click here.

For further information, please contact:
[email protected]

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here.

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX Ventures

Also from this source

OKX Ventures Invests in Renzo, a Leading ETH Restaking Protocol on Eigenlayer

OKX Ventures Invests in Renzo, a Leading ETH Restaking Protocol on Eigenlayer

OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, today announced an investment in Renzo, a new DeFi Liquid Restaking...
OKX Ventures Leads Strategic Investment Round for BeWater, a Web3 Venture Studio and Global Developer Platform

OKX Ventures Leads Strategic Investment Round for BeWater, a Web3 Venture Studio and Global Developer Platform

OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, today announced that it has led an investment round in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.