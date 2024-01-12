OKX Ventures Leads Strategic Investment Round for BeWater, a Web3 Venture Studio and Global Developer Platform

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, today announced that it has led an investment round in BeWater . BeWater is a Web3 venture studio and global developer platform that facilitates the development of open-innovation campaigns and events, including hackathons, in just 10 minutes.

With over 100 campaigns already underway, BeWater boasts a diverse range of coding languages, including Solidity, Rebase and Move, coupled with various Layer 1 chains and toolkits such as Starknet, Bitcoin and Polkadot. The platform has attracted a remarkable talent pool, with over 25,000 GitHub-certified developers from more than 50 countries.

Leveraging their incubation experience and expertise, BeWater's Web3 venture studio focuses on supporting early-stage startups and nurturing a robust Web3 product ecosystem. BeWater recently achieved success with the ' ABCDE BTC Hacker Camp ' held in November 2023. During this event, seven BTC ecosystem projects received oversubscribed funding within just ten days of immersive bootcamps and BTC workshops.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "OKX Ventures is committed to empowering the developer community. By supporting Web3 and crypto builders, we aim to drive their growth on a global scale. BeWater's vision aligns perfectly with ours, as it seeks to capture the progress achieved through the experience of building from scratch. Together, we aim to advance the widespread adoption of Web3 technology, enhance practical use cases, and deepen engagement in Web3 from Web2. As lead investors in BeWater, we are dedicated to enriching user awareness and amplifying the power of builders as we enter a new era in the crypto and Web3 space."

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

