OKX Wallet Launches 'Alpha Traders': A Community for the Onchain Generation

An invite-only community helping to shape the evolution of OKX Wallet and DEX through continuous feedback and collaboration

Program reinforces OKX Wallet's position as the destination of preference for onchain traders

Members receive priority access to new products and features, VIP events and more

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a global onchain technology company, today launched 'Alpha Traders,' an invite-only community for influential onchain traders. The program brings the onchain community's voice into the heart of OKX Wallet's product development cycle through direct, continuous dialogue between popular Web3 voices and OKX's product and growth teams.



Members of 'Alpha Traders' play three key roles in shaping the future of onchain trading: providing early feedback on products and features as they evolve, contributing fresh ideas for DEX and Wallet innovation, and offering influence and inspiration to onchain communities while helping move the space forward responsibly.

'Alpha Traders' is a contemporary community program, rewarding participants through its Proof of Partnership model:

Priority testing and access to upcoming OKX Wallet and DEX features

Exclusive VIP access to OKX and partner events globally

Monthly stipend and gas fee rebates

Custom merchandise

Direct input on product development through exclusive roundtables

Gas fee rebates on OKX Exchange

The inaugural cohort includes popular Web3 voices De Sheikh, Da Big Boi, Spider Monkey, Jeremy Crypto, 0xSweep, NekoZ and CoinGurruu, who collectively command an audience of over one million followers across X and Telegram. Applications for the next cohort of 'Alpha Traders' are now open, with selected members to be announced across OKX Wallet's social and community channels.

De Sheikh said: "What drew me to the Alpha Traders program was the OKX Wallet team's deep understanding of how we actually trade onchain. They're in the trenches with us, tracking everything from early token opportunities to complex onchain patterns. While other platforms chase trends, OKX is building exactly what traders need because they actually listen to us. That's rare in this space, and that's why I'm here."



Jeremy Crypto said: "Most platforms talk about innovation, but OKX Wallet is actually doing it - and they're doing it right. They get that DeFi isn't just about fancy features; it's about giving real traders the tools they need. I've been in this space long enough to know when something's different. The way they actively involve us in shaping their products - that's not just marketing talk, it's changing how trading platforms evolve."

The impact of the community program's feedback is already evident in OKX Wallet's development pipeline. The program has directly influenced over 20 new features - spanning onchain trading experiences, token discovery tools and trading channel innovations - that are either live or in production. These enhancements reflect OKX Wallet's commitment to building solutions shaped by active traders for active traders.



Recent innovations from OKX Wallet showcase its commitment to the onchain trading community. The new OKX Telegram Wallet (OKX_WALLET_BOT) brings the full functionality of OKX Wallet directly into Telegram, while 'Meme Mode' offers a fast, self-custodial trading experience for Solana memecoins with zero fees. These features represent just the beginning of OKX Wallet's roadmap for enhancing the onchain trading experience.

Influential voices in the onchain trading space can apply to join the 'Alpha Traders' program at: https://www.okx.com/landingpage/alpha-traders-onchain

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX