SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 6, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Flap for Enhanced Social Token Interactions

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Flap, an innovative decentralized social application protocol on EVM. This strategic integration aims to provide OKX Wallet's web extension users with seamless access to Flap's unique features for launching and trading social tokens, enhancing the overall user experience within the decentralized finance (DeFi) and social token ecosystems.

Key Features of the Integration:

Effortless Social Token Launch : OKX Wallet's web extension users can now easily launch and trade social tokens directly through the Flap platform. This integration simplifies the process, enabling users to engage with social tokens using a single click.

: OKX Wallet's web extension users can now easily launch and trade social tokens directly through the Flap platform. This integration simplifies the process, enabling users to engage with social tokens using a single click. Duel Matches : A standout feature of Flap is the Duel Matches, where social tokens that reach a $24k market cap compete in 30-minute buying duels. The winning token absorbs the liquidity of the losing token, providing an exciting and competitive environment for users.

: A standout feature of Flap is the Duel Matches, where social tokens that reach a market cap compete in 30-minute buying duels. The winning token absorbs the liquidity of the losing token, providing an exciting and competitive environment for users. Deep Liquidity : Leveraging Flap's bonding curve design and decentralized social networks, the integration ensures deep liquidity for social token trading, allowing for smooth and efficient transactions.

: Leveraging Flap's bonding curve design and social networks, the integration ensures deep liquidity for social token trading, allowing for smooth and efficient transactions. Enhanced User Engagement: The integration promotes a vibrant and competitive community atmosphere, encouraging user participation and engagement within the Flap ecosystem.

Connecting to Flap is simple: users need to select 'Connect Wallet' and choose 'OKX Wallet,' then log in through the web extension available on Chrome or Firefox.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.



As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.

SOURCE OKX