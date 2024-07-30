SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 30, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Sumer

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Sumer, a "capital efficient blockchain liquidity infrastructure". This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access Sumer's suite of DeFi products and services directly from their wallet interface.

Connecting to Sumer is simple: users need to select 'Connect Wallet' and choose 'OKX Wallet,' then log in through the web extension available on Chrome or Firefox.

Sumer is a blockchain liquidity infrastructure with efficiency and security as its top priorities.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX