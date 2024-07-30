OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Sumer

News provided by

OKX

Jul 30, 2024, 02:57 ET

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 30, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Sumer

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Sumer, a "capital efficient blockchain liquidity infrastructure". This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access Sumer's suite of DeFi products and services directly from their wallet interface.

Connecting to Sumer is simple: users need to select 'Connect Wallet' and choose 'OKX Wallet,' then log in through the web extension available on Chrome or Firefox.

Sumer is a blockchain liquidity infrastructure with efficiency and security as its top priorities. 

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:
[email protected]

About OKX
OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX

Also from this source

OKX Wallet Announces Integration with Renzo Protocol for Enhanced Liquid Staking Experience

OKX Wallet Announces Integration with Renzo Protocol for Enhanced Liquid Staking Experience

OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 30, 2024. OKX Wallet Announces Integration with Renzo Protocol for Enhanced Liquid ...
OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Loopring

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Loopring

OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 30, 2024. OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Loopring OKX Wallet is now integrated...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics