SINGAPORE, July 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 28, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Tonstakers

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Tonstakers , a pioneering liquid staking protocol for The Open Network (TON). This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access TonStakers' liquid staking services directly from their wallet interface.

TonStakers is a secure, non-custodial liquid staking solution built in alliance with TON Core Developers. It enables users to earn yields on their TON tokens while maintaining access to their staked assets at all times. The protocol offers some of the best rates in the market and aims to make blockchain security participation accessible to everyone.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to easily stake their TON tokens and receive tsTON, TonStakers' liquid staking token, in return. Users can now earn staking rewards while retaining the liquidity of their assets, as tsTON can be used in various DeFi applications on the TON Network. This collaboration enhances the yield-generating options available to OKX users, potentially improving their ability to maximize returns on their TON holdings while contributing to the security of the TON blockchain.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

