OKX Wallet Users Can Now Earn Immutable's Gems via Web Extension

OKX Wallet users can now earn Gems, the reward currency of Web3 gaming platform Immutable's "The Main Quest," directly through the OKX Wallet web extension.



Gems serve as the primary reward currency within Immutable's "The Main Quest." Players can earn Gems through various activities, including completing quests, managing collections on the Immutable platform and actively playing games. These Gems can be used to unlock a wide range of rewards, enhancing the overall gaming experience and driving user engagement.



OKX Wallet users can now easily earn Gems by clicking the 'Connect to Claim' button on imx.community/gems and selecting OKX Wallet. This seamless integration provides users with a straightforward way to participate in "The Main Quest" and earn valuable rewards.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.



As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.

