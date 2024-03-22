OKX Web3 University Tour Champions The Next Generation of Builders and Innovators

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, has successfully launched its OKX Web3 University tour, engaging with top students and faculty about the future of Web3 technology. The tour has already held events at Stanford University, UC Berkeley, UCLA, and the University of Southern California.

The OKX Web3 team participated in fireside chats and panel discussions at each university dedicated to decentralization, blockchain infrastructure, and the builder community. The events featured conversations around the possibilities of Web3 between students, OKX, blockchain projects, prominent venture investors, and faculty experts.

The OKX university tour will continue to make stops at leading technology campuses across the U.S. over the next month. Upcoming events are scheduled at Duke University (March 23), University of Washington (March 28), New York University (April 12), Columbia University (April 13), Harvard University (April 14), and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (April 20).

The goal of the tour is to spread awareness of OKX as a top Web3 destination for builders while networking with student clubs, faculty, investors, and innovators who will shape the next era of the internet.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.



As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.



The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: https://www.okx.com/

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Not all products are available in all regions. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

SOURCE OKX